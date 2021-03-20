District 3 Swimming Championships results for March 19-20

2021 PIAA Swimming Championships
March 19-20, at Cumberland Valley HS
CLASS 2A
Girls
Team Results (Champion plus locals)
1. Villa Maria, 157; 5. East Pennsboro, 114; t-9. Trinity, 82; 11. Boiling Springs, 80.
Individual Results (Champion plus locals)
Diving: 1. Alexandra Pastris (Marple Newtown), 412.10.
200 medley relay: 1. Villa Maria, 1:46.18; 4. Trinity (Lila DiCarlo, Kari Powell, Madelyn Paxton, Apple Burton), 1:47.89.
200 free: 1. Katie Beyer (Warren), 1:53.06; 8. Sam Kil (East Pennsboro), 1:56.37; 10. Katie Buehler (Boiling Springs), 1:57.03.
200 IM: 1. Kimberly Shannon (Lewisburg), 2:03.25; 6. Isabella Kil (East Pennsboro), 2:08.40; 8. Sara Turner (East Pennsboro), 2:09.73; 10. Kari Powell (Trinity), 2:10.37.
50 free: 1. Halle Myers (Fairview), 23.71; 7. Jillian Strine (Boiling Springs), 24.80.
100 fly: 1. Maura Fluehr (Springfield Twp.), 54.49; 3. Isabella Kil (East Pennsboro), 57.58.
200 free relay: 1. Fairview, 1:36.87; 6. Boiling Springs (Jillian Strine, Peyton Ellis, Tess Naylor, Katie Buehler), 1:39.88; 10. East Pennsboro (Sam Kil, Sofia Oliveira, Sara Turner, Isabella Kil), 1:40.18; 11. Trinity (Madelyn Paxton, Kari Powell, Apple Burton, Lila DiCarlo), 1:41.41.
100 free: 1. Maura Fluehr (Springfield Twp.), 50.34; 10. Sam Kil (East Pennsboro), 53.77.
500 free: 1. Kimberly Shannon (Lewisburg), 4:56.48; 5. Sara Turner (East Pennsboro), 5:10.17.
100 back: 1. Ella Menear (Mapletown), 54.99; 6. Lila DiCarlo (Trinity), 57.81; 9. Katie Buehler (Boiling Springs), 58.49.
100 breast: 1. Kari Powell (Trinity), 1:03.48.
400 free relay: 1. Wyoming Seminary, 3:31.83; 5. East Pennsboro (Isabella Kil, Sofia Oliveira, Sara Turner, Sam Kil), 3:37.68; 6. Boiling Springs (Katie Buehler, Peyton Ellis, Tess Naylor, Jillian Strine), 3:37.92.
Boys
Team Results (Champion plus locals)
1. Bishop McDevitt, 142.50; 23. Boiling Springs, 29; t-29. Big Spring, 20; t-32. Trinity, 15.
Individual Results (Champion plus locals)
Diving: 1. Brandon Bush (Upper Moreland), 396.35.
200 medley relay: 1. Bishop McDevitt, 1:34.92.
200 free: 1. Kyle Thome (Indiana), 1:39.74.
200 IM: 1. Peter Kawash (Lakeland), 1:52.08; 2. Braelen Mowe (Boiling Springs), 1:54.65.
50 free: 1. Ian Shahan (Belle Vernon), 20.00.
100 fly: 1. Ian Shahan (Belle Vernon), 48.77; 7. Braelen Mowe (Boiling Springs), 52.07.
200 free relay: 1. Riverside, 1:26.52.
100 free: 1. Conner McBeth (Neshannock), 44.56.
500 free: 1. Kyle Thome (Indiana), 4:40.22; 8. Harrison Ziegler (Trinity), 4:49.97; 13. Ryan Lee (Trinity), 4:55.62.
100 back: 1. Peter Kawash (Lakeland), 50.34.
100 breast: 1. Matthew Raudabaugh (Big Spring), 57.83.
400 free relay: 1. Lower Moreland (3:11.53).
CLASS 3A
Girls
Team Results (Champion plus locals)
1. North Allegheny, 167; 28. Shippensburg, 20; 33. Cumberland Valley, 15.
Individual Results (Champion plus locals)
Diving: 1. Christina Shi (North Allegheny), 457.50.
200 medley relay: 1. Upper Dublin, 1:43.92; DQ: Cumberland Valley (Presley Staretz, Kamryn Barone, Mia Pesavento, Jennifer Bolden).
200 free: 1. Shelby Kahn (Wilson), 1:49.57; 12. Jennifer Bolden (Cumberland Valley), 1:53.83.
200 IM: 1. Katya Eruslanova (Haverford), 2:01.81.
50 free: 1. Alexa Fulton (Downingtown East), 22.72.
100 fly: 1. Sophie Shao (Fox Chapel), 54.59.
200 free relay: 1. Hershey, 1:34.16.
100 free: 1. Alexa Fulton (Downingtown East), 49.69; 10. Jennifer Bolden (Cumberland Valley), 51.93.
500 free: 1. Sydney Bergstrom (Strath Haven), 4:55.91.
100 back: 1. Meghan DiMartile (Upper Dublin), 54.31.
100 breast: 1. Julia Strine (Shippensburg), 1:02.33; 14. Kamryn Barone (Cumberland Valley), 1:06.00.
400 free relay: 1. Wilson, 3:27.17.
Boys
Team Results (Champion plus locals)
1. LaSalle College, 309; 45. Cumberland Valley, 13.
Individual Results (Champion plus locals)
Diving: 1. David Manelis (Fox Chapel), 535.30.
200 medley relay: 1. Upper St. Clair, 1:31.42.
200 free: 1. Chris Guiliano (Daniel Boone), 1:36.53.
200 IM: 1. Josh Matheny (Upper St. Clair), 1:47.54.
50 free: 1. Quinn Buck (LaSalle College), 20.29.
100 fly: 1. David Bocci (Butler), 49.01.
200 free relay: 1. North Penn, 1:23.68.
100 free: 1. Chris Guiliano (Daniel Boone), 43.40.
500 free: 1. Zachary Kohm (LaSalle College), 4:24.84; 6. Tyler Distenfeld (Cumberland Valley), 4:36.19.
100 back: 1. Joshua Bogniard (North Hills), 49.07.
100 breast: 1. Josh Matheny (Upper St. Clair), 51.84.
400 free relay: 1. LaSalle College, 3:02.87.