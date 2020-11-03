District 3 Girls Volleyball playoff brackets and results for Nov. 4-7

District 3 Girls Volleyball Championships
(Only district champions qualify for PIAA tournament)
CLASS 4A
Quarterfinals: Nov. 5
No. 8 Elizabethtown (12-2) at No. 1 Hempfield (12-0), 7
No. 5 Cumberland Valley (10-3) at No. 4 Palmyra (9-2), 7
No. 7 Hershey (8-2) at No. 2 Waynesboro (12-1), 7
No. 6 South Western (10-2) at No. 3 Wilson (11-2), 7
Semifinals: Nov. 7
Championship: Nov. 11
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals: Nov. 5
No. 8 West York (8-4) at No. 1 Garden Spot (14-0), 7
No. 5 James Buchanan (11-2) at No. 4 Fleetwood (13-0), 7
No. 7 Lancaster Catholic (11-2) at No. 2 York Suburban (14-0), 7
No. 6 Twin Valley (10-2) at No. 3 Spring Grove (10-2), 7
Semifinals: Nov. 7
Championship: Nov. 11
CLASS 2A
Semifinals: Nov. 7
No. 4 Littlestown (8-4) at No. 1 Trinity (12-0), 5
No. 3 Delone Catholic (10-2) at No. 2 York Catholic (12-0), 1
Championship: Nov. 11
CLASS 1A
Semifinals: Nov. 7
No. 4 Covenant Christian Academy (10-4) at No. 1 Mount Calvary Christian (15-0), 1
No. 3 Millersburg (13-4) at No. 2 Lititz Christian School (11-1), 1
Championship: Nov. 11
In this Series
Local sports results, standings and schedule for Nov. 2-7
-
PIAA Girls Tennis Championships brackets and results for Nov. 2-7
-
District 3 football playoff brackets and results for Nov. 6-7
-
District 3 Boys Soccer playoff brackets and results for Nov. 4-7
- 11 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!