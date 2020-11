District 3 Girls Soccer playoff brackets and results for Nov. 4-7

District 3 Girls Soccer Championships

(Only district champions qualify for PIAA tournament)

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinals: Nov. 4

No. 1 Wilson advances past No. 8 Warwick, COVID-19 forfeit

No. 5 Cumberland Valley (11-1) at No. 4 Lower Dauphin (12-0), 7:30

No. 7 Dallastown (12-2) at No. 2 Manheim Twp. (11-1), 4

No. 6 Central Dauphin (11-1) at No. 3 Central York (14-0), 6

Semifinals: Nov. 7

TBA at No. 1 Wilson (12-0)

Championship: Nov. 10

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals: Nov. 4

No. 8 Conrad Weiser (10-4) at No. 1 Elco (13-0), 7

No. 5 Daniel Boone (11-3) at No. 4 Mechanicsburg (11-2), 6