District 3 Field Hockey playoff brackets and results for Nov. 4-7

District 3 Field Hockey Championships
(Only district champions qualify for PIAA tournament)
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals: Nov. 4
No. 8 State College (8-4-1) at No. 1 Lower Dauphin (12-0), 3:45
No. 5 Penn Manor (11-2) at No. 4 Wilson (11-2), 4
No. 7 Central York (11-2) at No. 2 Central Dauphin (12-1), 4
No. 6 Cumberland Valley (9-3-1) at No. 3 Dallastown (12-1), 7
Semifinals: Nov. 7
Championship: Nov. 11
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals: Nov. 4
No. 8 Garden Spot (9-3) at No. 1 Palmyra (10-2), 6:30
No. 5 Conestoga Valley (9-4) at No. 4 Elco (12-1), 4
No. 7 Hershey (9-4) at No. 2 New Oxford (11-1), 5
No. 6 Lampeter-Strasburg (10-3) at No. 3 Twin Valley (11-1), 4
Semifinals: Nov. 7
Championship: Nov. 11
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals: Nov. 4
No. 8 Annville-Cleona (8-5) at No. 1 Oley Valley (12-0), 6
No. 5 Greenwood (8-2) at No. 4 Eastern York (10-3), 6
No. 7 Biglerville (9-3-1) at No. 2 Bermudian Springs (13-0), 7
No. 6 Newport (7-2) at No. 3 Lancaster Mennonite (10-2), 7
Semifinals: Nov. 7
Championship: Nov. 11
