District 3 Cross Country Championships results for Oct. 31
Mid-Penn Cross Country

District 3 Cross Country Championships results for Oct. 31

From the Local sports results, standings and schedule for Oct. 26-31 series

DISTRICT 3 CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, Oct. 31, at Big Spring HS

BOYS

Class 3A

Team (Champion, plus locals)

1. Hempfield*, 48; 4. Carlisle, 99.

Individual (Top 15, locals in Top 50)

1. Graham Thomas* (Penn Manor), 15:41.5; 2. Stephen Schousen* (J.P. McCaskey), 15:57.5; 3. Jordan Tiday* (Cumberland Valley), 15:58.2; 4. Aiden Hodge* (Hempfield), 15:58.9; 5. Cole Adams* (York Suburban), 16:00.1; 6. Timothy Roden* (Central Dauphin), 16:01.4; 7. Cole Perry* (Northeastern), 16:02.8; 8. Eli Spence* (Shippensburg), 16:03.0; 9. Evan Eshleman* (H), 16:10.0; 10. Grant Kern* (YS), 16:10.6; 11. Joseph Fahrney* (H), 16:12.0; 12. Noah Taylor* (Twin Valley), 16:12.4; 13. Ryan Wolfe* (Cedar Crest), 16:12.5; 14. Jakolby Fackler* (Palmyra), 16:13.8; 15. Tyler Stevens* (Manheim Twp.), 16:15.8; 17. Reid Weber (Northern), 16:21.8; 21. Evan Peachey (Carlisle), 16:31.0; 22. Carter Paul (Mechanicsburg), 16:31.3; 26. Kevin Shank (C), 16:38.1; 27. Andrew Diehl (C), 16:38.7; 39. Benjamin Connor (CV), 16:58.3; 49. Briar Thompson (C), 17:13.1.

*Denotes PIAA team/individual qualifier.

Class 2A

Team (Champion, plus locals)

1. Kennard-Dale*, 45; 3. Boiling Springs, 78.

Individual (Top 10, locals in Top 50)

1. Weber Long* (Greencastle-Antrim), 15:47.7; 2. Garrett Quinan* (Kennard-Dale), 16:10.8; 3. Colin Whitaker* (Lampeter-Strasburg), 16:17.2; 4. Collin Wolf* (K-D), 16:23.6; 5. Evan Kase* (Boiling Springs), 16:32.3; 6. Gibran Varahrami* (BoS), 16:35.2; 7. Matthew O'Brien* (Susquehannock), 16:37.9; 8. Dylan Cunningham* (K-D), 16:39.0; 9. Jack Tshudy* (Annville-Cleona), 16:40.0; 10. Dan Gibney* (K-D), 16:45.7; 26. Elijah McKell (East Pennsboro), 17:25.0; 27. Andrew Namatka (EP), 17:25.4; 32. Tommy Crum (BoS), 17:39.8; 35. Roy Delevan (BoS), 17:42.0; 38. Trevor Richwine (Big Spring), 17:49.5; 47. Ethan Jones (BoS), 18:04.0

*Denotes PIAA team/individual qualifier.

Class 1A

Team (Champion, plus locals)

1. York Catholic*, 49; 2. Trinity, 53.

Individual (Top 10, locals in Top 50)

1. Brett Mitchell* (Kutztown), 17:02.4; 2. Jack Warner* (Trinity), 17:12.2; 3. Jasper Burd* (T), 17:19.6; 4. Moseley Driscoll* (York Catholic), 17:41.3; 5. David Bednarczyk* (Tulpehocken), 17:44.5; 6. Connor Pushart* (T), 17:47.7; 7. Jonathan Stromberg* (YC), 17:49.5; 8. Ryan Morstatt (K), 17:53.2; 9. Jack Kornfeind (K), 17:53.9; 10. Jayden Manbeck (Tul), 17:54.9; 20. Jack Staul (T), 18:36.2; 24. Owen Charles (T), 18:51.9; 25. Josef Domby (T), 18:57.8; 29. Lucas Puig (T), 19:12.4; 44. Harrison Mooney (Camp Hill), 20:06.9; 49. Nick Smeal (CH), 20:17.1.

*Denotes PIAA team/individual qualifier.

GIRLS

Class 3A

Team (Champion, plus locals)

1. Northeastern*, 63; 3. Mechanicsburg, 87.

Individual (Top 15, locals in Top 50)

1. Margaret Carroll* (Northeastern), 17:58.2; 2. Caryn Rippey* (Wilson), 18:03.6; 3. Claire Paci* (Greencastle-Antrim), 18:14.0; 4. Arielle Breuninger* (J.P. McCaskey), 18:33.9; 5. Alyssa Fedorshak* (Ephrata), 18:38.3; 6. Camryn Kiser* (Chambersburg), 18:46.5; 7. Anna Martin* (Warwick) 18:51.0; 8. Kaitlyn Highduch* (Governor Mifflin), 18:51.5; 9. Madeline Quinn* (Elizabethtown), 18:51.9; 10. Lydia Tolerico* (Dallastown), 18:53.4; 11. Brooke Sargen* (York Suburban), 18:55.2; 12. Winter Oaster* (Gettysburg), 18:57.5; 13. Ella Hartel* (Warwick), 18:59.8; 14. Ava Shirk (Manheim Twp.), 19:01.0; 15. Nicole Dauberman (Susquehannock), 19:03.1; 18. Hope McKenney (Mechanicsburg), 19:08.7; 22. Olivia Walter (M), 19:31.7; 27. Allie Engle (Northern), 19:46.3; 28. Kate Vonah (Cumberland Valley), 19:51.4; 30. Juliette Safer (M), 19:56.8; Faith Evans (M), 19:56.9; 35. Gretal Shank (Carlisle), 20:10.1; 44. Karlin Powell (C), 20:30.0; 48. Sophie Salomone (C), 20:33.4.

*Denotes PIAA team/individual qualifier.

Class 2A

Team (Champion, plus locals)

1. Berks Catholic*, 49; 5. Boiling Springs, 112.

Individual (Top 10, locals in Top 50)

1. Peyton Ellis* (Boiling Springs), 19:17.0; 2. Grace Kuhn* (Wyomissing) 19:30.3; 3. Erika Moriarty* (Kutztown), 19:48.9; 4. Ava Lottig (Oley Valley), 19:50.3; 5. Addie Cohen* (Wyomissing), 20:07.2; 6. Sydney Werner* (Conrad Weiser), 20:10.4; 7. Michaela Burkey* (Berks Catholic), 20:12.9; 8. Angelina Hammond (Kennard-Dale), 20:28.0; 9. Anna Burke (Bishop McDevitt), 20:31.6; 10. Erin Horack (CW), 20:45.5; 12. Katryn Yocum (BoS), 20:54.8; 17. Mikaela Ward (Big Spring), 21:25.1; 25. Holland Chavey (Trinity), 21:48.4; 35. Taylor Wickard (BiS), 22:06.8; 44. Lindsey Haser (T), 22:39.2; 46. Cara David (BiS), 22:47.5; 50. Julia Steel (BoS), 22:58.8

*Denotes PIAA team/individual qualifier.

Class 1A

Team (Champion, plus locals)

1. York Catholic*, 52; 4. Camp Hill, 119.

Individual (Top 10, locals in Top 50)

1. Braetan Peters* (Annville-Cleona), 20:08.4; 2. Cassi Clemson* (Annville-Cleona), 20:43.0; 3. Amiyah Priebe* (Newport), 20:48.0; 4. Julia O'Brien* (Delone Catholic), 21:01.8; 5. Magdalene Motter* (York Catholic), 21:25.2; 6. Anna Long* (Camp Hill), 21:26.9; 7. Olivia Valentine (Newport), 21:41.6; 8. Madelyn McKee* (YC), 21:48.6; 9. Aleya Miller* (YC), 21:52.9; 10. Olivia Lentz (Covenant Christian), 21:55.4; 26. Hannah Goodyear (CH), 23:47.0; 28. Sophie Scherkoske (CH), 23:57.9; 42. Madigan Lesko (CH), 25:23.1; 44. Grace Shartle (CH), 25:41.2.

*Denotes PIAA team/individual qualifier.

