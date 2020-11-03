District 3 Boys Soccer playoff brackets and results for Nov. 4-7

District 3 Boys Soccer Championships
(Only district champions qualify for PIAA tournament)
CLASS 4A
Quarterfinals: Nov. 4
No. 8 Hempfield (7-4) at No. 1 Wilson (10-0), 7:30
No. 5 Northeastern (12-2) at No. 4 Cumberland Valley (13-1), 6
No. 7 Dallastown (10-3-1) at No. 2 Central Dauphin (13-1), 6:30
No. 6 Conestoga Valley (8-2) at No. 3 Manheim Twp. (10-2), 6
Semifinals: Nov. 7
Championship: Nov. 10
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals: Nov. 4
No. 8 Daniel Boone (9-3-1) at No. 1 Susquehannock (12-0), 7
No. 5 Fleetwood (9-2) at No. 4 Lampeter-Strasburg (9-2-1), 7
No. 7 York Suburban (10-2) at No. 2 Lower Dauphin (11-0-1), 5:30
No. 6 Hershey (8-2-2) at No. 3 Northern (14-0-1), 6
Semifinals: Nov. 7
Championship: Nov. 10
CLASS 2A
Semifinals: Nov. 7
No. 4 Boiling Springs (11-3) at No. 1 Lancaster Mennonite (9-1), 7
No. 3 Oley Valley (12-1-1) at No. 2 Greenwood (9-0-1), 6
Championship: Nov. 10
CLASS 1A
Semifinals: Nov. 7
No. 4 Tulpehocken (12-2-1) at No. 1 Mount Calvary Christian (12-0-1), 7
No. 3 York Catholic (11-0-1) at No. 2 Camp Hill (9-1-2), 4
Championship: Nov. 10



