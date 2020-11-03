 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District 3 Boys Soccer playoff brackets and results for Nov. 4-7
agate
District 3 Boys Soccer

District 3 Boys Soccer playoff brackets and results for Nov. 4-7

From the Local sports results, standings and schedule for Nov. 2-7 series
Soccer 1.JPG

District 3 Boys Soccer Championships

(Only district champions qualify for PIAA tournament)

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinals: Nov. 4

No. 8 Hempfield (7-4) at No. 1 Wilson (10-0), 7:30

No. 5 Northeastern (12-2) at No. 4 Cumberland Valley (13-1), 6

No. 7 Dallastown (10-3-1) at No. 2 Central Dauphin (13-1), 6:30

No. 6 Conestoga Valley (8-2) at No. 3 Manheim Twp. (10-2), 6

Semifinals: Nov. 7

Championship: Nov. 10

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals: Nov. 4

No. 8 Daniel Boone (9-3-1) at No. 1 Susquehannock (12-0), 7

No. 5 Fleetwood (9-2) at No. 4 Lampeter-Strasburg (9-2-1), 7

No. 7 York Suburban (10-2) at No. 2 Lower Dauphin (11-0-1), 5:30

No. 6 Hershey (8-2-2) at No. 3 Northern (14-0-1), 6

Semifinals: Nov. 7

Championship: Nov. 10

CLASS 2A

Semifinals: Nov. 7

No. 4 Boiling Springs (11-3) at No. 1 Lancaster Mennonite (9-1), 7

No. 3 Oley Valley (12-1-1) at No. 2 Greenwood (9-0-1), 6

Championship: Nov. 10

CLASS 1A

Semifinals: Nov. 7

No. 4 Tulpehocken (12-2-1) at No. 1 Mount Calvary Christian (12-0-1), 7

No. 3 York Catholic (11-0-1) at No. 2 Camp Hill (9-1-2), 4

Championship: Nov. 10

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Mark C. Snyder
Obituaries

Mark C. Snyder

Mark C. Snyder, 71, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center.

+2
Charles Roy Miller
Obituaries

Charles Roy Miller

Charles R. Miller, 81, of Carlisle, died Monday, October 26, 2020. A viewing will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 followed by …

+2
Betty Jane Wert
Obituaries

Betty Jane Wert

Betty J. Wert, age 90 of Carlisle, passed away October 30, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. Born December 20, 1929, daughter o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News