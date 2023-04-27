US Navy: Iran seized tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. Navy says Iran has seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman amid wider tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program. The Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet identified the vessel taken on Thursday as the Advantage Sweet. Satellite tracking data for the vessel from MarineTraffic.com showed it in the Gulf of Oman just north of Oman’s capital, Muscat, on Thursday afternoon. It had just come from Kuwait and listed its destination as Houston, Texas. Iran said its navy seized the vessel, while the 5th Fleet said the Revolutionary Guard captured the boat.

Jerry Springer dies at 79

CINCINNATI — Jerry Springer, the former Cincinnati mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show unleashed strippers, homewreckers and skinheads to brawl and spew obscenities on weekday afternoons, has died. He was 79. A family spokesperson said he died Thursday at home in suburban Chicago. At its peak, “The Jerry Springer Show” that ran for 27 years ending in 2018 was a ratings powerhouse and a U.S. cultural pariah. The show known for chair-throwing and bleep-filled arguments was a favorite American guilty pleasure. The Jewish immigrants’ son who was born in a World War II London underground bomb shelter was active in politics most his adult life.

Ukraine asks pope's help

ROME — Ukraine's prime minister says he has asked Pope Francis to help facilitate the return of Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal briefed reporters on his half-hour private audience with Francis at the Vatican on Thursday. Shmyhal said he sought assistance from both Francis and the Vatican in getting the children back. He says he also invited Francis to visit Ukraine. The International Criminal Court last month accused Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's children's commissioner of abducting children from Ukraine. The Vatican's brief statement on the pope's audience with the prime minister said the meeting focused on “humanitarian aspects and efforts to restore peace.”

Ya Ya the panda returns to China

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Ya Ya the giant panda has landed in Shanghai after spending the past 20 years in the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee on loan. Ya Ya’s arrival Thursday was reported by Chinese state media and trending on social media. The departure marks the end of a 20-year loan agreement with the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens. Earlier this year, allegations of neglect and abuse circulated on Chinese social media alongside pictures of Ya Ya with her fur discolored and patchy. The 22-year-old panda lives with a chronic skin and fur condition related to her immune system. The Memphis Zoo has said the condition does not affect her quality of life.

Official, gun club probed

BERLIN — German prosecutors say they are investigating an official at Hamburg’s firearms department and three members of a gun club in connection with a mass shooting at a Jehovah’s Witness hall last month. A 35-year-old German man opened fire during the March 9 service, killing six people and wounding nine before turning the gun on himself. Hamburg prosecutors said authorities searched the homes of an official at the city’s firearms department and of three members of the Hanseatic Gun Club that the attacker had been part of. Prosecutors said Thursday the firearms official is being investigated on suspicion of negligent homicide for failing to properly handle information about the gunman’s psychological state.

