Death penalty sought for 2 accused of burning man alive

Death penalty sought for 2 accused of burning man alive

BETHLEHEM — Prosecutors will seek he death penalty for two alleged gang members accused in the death of a man who was stabbed and set on fire while he was still alive.

The Northampton County District Attorney’s office announced its intentions Thursday during an arraignment hearing for one of the defendants, Yzire Jenkins-Rowe. He and Miles Harper were charged last September with homicide, arson, kidnapping, conspiracy and aggravated assault in the April 2018 death of Tyrell Holmes. Prosecutors cited the fact that the killing was considered torture. In Jenkins-Rowe’s case, they also cited his “significant history” of felony convictions involving the use of violence.

Holmes’ smoldering body was found behind an apartment complex. An autopsy concluded that Holmes died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries as well as multiple stab wounds.

A motive for the slaying has not been disclosed, but authorities have indicated it may have stemmed from a drug-deal-turned-robbery.

Prosecutors have said both men were told to retain lawyers, but court documents show neither man has requested legal counsel.

Harper is expected to be arraigned in late March.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Allan R. "Punch" Mowery
Obituaries

Allan R. "Punch" Mowery

Allan R. “Punch” Mowery, 65, of Boiling Springs, PA died on Saturday, February 15, 2020 with his loving family by his side at the UPMC Carlisl…

Obituaries

Jennifer Lynn Kimmel

Jennifer Lynn Kimmel, 44, of Loysville died Feb. 18, 2020. Services will be held Friday, Feb. 28 at 6:00pm at Tressler Memorial Luthern Church…

+2
Norma G. Myers
Obituaries

Norma G. Myers

Norma G. Myers, age 68 of Newville, passed away unexpectedly, February 17, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Hospital. Born May 1, 1951 in Carl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News