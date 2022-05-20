President Joe Biden's administration has announced new steps to ease the national shortage of baby formula, including allowing more imports from overseas. Officials also reached an agreement to restart a shuttered baby formula factory from Abbott, the largest in the U.S.. Neither step will have an immediate effect on tight supplies that have left many parents searching for formula online or in food banks. After getting the FDA’s OK, Abbott said it will take eight to ten weeks before new products begin arriving in stores. The company didn’t set a timeline to restart manufacturing.