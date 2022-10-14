Daily Mail Ballot Reports offered

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Election worker Monica Ging processes a ballot for the Pennsylvania primary election at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester in May. 

 Matt Slocum, Associated Press

The Pennsylvania Department of State this week started offering Daily Mail Ballot Reports available online at vote.pa.gov that provides residents with updated information on how many mail-in, absentee and other ballots have been requested and returned.

According to the Thursday update, Cumberland County has received 24,048 applications for ballots, with 14,995 of those coming from Democratic voters and 6,328 coming from Republican voters. Another 2,725 voters who are not registered with those parties also requested ballots.

Cumberland County has so far reported 4,169 ballots already returned, with 2,736 of those from Democrats, 1,034 from Republicans and 339 from other voters.

Across Pennsylvania, the Daily Mail Ballot Report for Thursday shows that 1.15 million ballots have been requested, and so far 127,973 have been returned.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

