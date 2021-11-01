CYALDG: Military vital to the Cumberland Valley

Cumberland Valley has rich ties to the military community. With three military installations located within the county, this area has become a place where people can advance, reunite, retire and learn about the country’s military past and future. In 2021, Carlisle was ranked #12 in the Best Places for Retired Military to Live in the Country by Money Inc. Factors included location, quality of life, outdoor recreation and a low cost of living.

The Cumberland Valley is well known for its scenic wonders and historic streets; streets that paved the way for America’s earliest won battles. The resolve and impact of the U.S. military in the valley has only strengthened since the days of the Revolutionary War. Some of the nation’s top military leaders and decision-makers spend time here, working on staying mission-focused. While national security is of most importance, strategic positioning, military resources, workforce and integrated community all make the impact of the military’s role in the Cumberland Valley that much more robust.

Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Center Susquehanna (DLA)

With facilities at New Cumberland and Mechanicsburg, DLA Susquehanna’s arm reaches several continents. DLA’s role is to provide mission support, through warehousing and delivering medical supplies, repair parts, clothing, textiles and other supplies to military and commercial customers throughout the world. DLA played a crucial role in providing relief during the COVID pandemic, Hurricane Ike, Hurricane Sandy and the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

• DLA Susquehanna generates 7,626 jobs and over $570 million in labor income annually within Pennsylvania

• Over 7,200 jobs and $544 million in annual labor income are estimated to accrue within York and Cumberland counties.

• Operations at DLA Susquehanna represent over $1.1 billion in annual economic output, which generates an estimated $803 million in Gross Regional Product (GRP), or value added production, annually to the Pennsylvania economy

Naval Support Activity of Mechanicsburg (NSA)

Located in Hampden Township, Cumberland County, Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg is one of the U.S. Navy’s most important centers for supply and distribution. This installation covers 806 acres and includes 107 facilities that comprise nearly eight million square feet of office and warehouse space.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

• Activities at NSAM generate 8,371 jobs within Pennsylvania and over $667.2 million in labor income annually

• 7,883 of these jobs, and $635.8 million in labor income annually, are estimated to be generated within Cumberland County

• Activities at NSAM represent nearly $1.21 billion in economic output and generate $920 million in Gross Regional Product (GRP), or value-added production, within Pennsylvania each year

U.S. Army War College and the Carlisle Barracks

The Garrison at Carlisle Barracks is home to the U.S. Army War College (USAWC) and the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center (USAHEC). The Army’s Dunham Medical Clinic is also located at the installation and serves as a regional medical center supporting Active Duty and retired service members across Central Pennsylvania.

USAWC is the Army’s senior service college, the capstone in the continuum of training and education provided to competitively-selected senior career military officers in the grade of Lieutenant Colonel and Colonel.

One of the more interesting aspects of new enrollees is the number of international fellows, who bring their families to live here during their stay. All international fellows are ingrained with the culture of the Cumberland Valley, as their goal is to live off-post. The community has a large role in the success of the War College, including job opportunities, emergency personnel, and partnerships with local universities and colleges.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

• A total of 2,868 jobs within the state of Pennsylvania, generating over $229 million in labor income annually

• $521 million in overall economic output within Pennsylvania

Each organization provides a different mission around the globe and enhancements to the local community. Through workforce, local contracts, emergency services, and tourism attractions, the military’s impact on Cumberland Valley is tremendous.

Cumberland York Area Local Defense Group (CYALDG)

The Pennsylvania Military Community Enhancement Commission approached Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation (CAEDC) in 2014 to establish a Cumberland York Area Local Defense Group to coordinate, advocate, develop and implement recommendations to enhance the military value of the installations in the area. CAEDC acts as the designated administrator for the CYALDG.

Note: Economic impact data has been updated from DCED’s 2018 PA Military Installation Impact Reports.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0