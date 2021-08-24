CV board votes to require masks if county moves into "high transmission" status

Board members Mike Gossert and Jevon Ford were absent Monday night. Of the seven members present, Bud Shaffner, Michelle Nestor and Jessica Silcox voted against the change.

Prior to the vote, Silcox said “it’s up to the parents to decide.” Nestor also said following the meeting that she felt parents should be able to choose, knowing the risks of quarantine for unmasked students.

Board members Brian Drapp, Greg Rausch, Heather Dunn and Barbara Geistwhite voted in favor, although Rausch said that “I’m not really in favor of the triggers of this masking” and added that the policy could be adjusted at a later date.

Dunn said that, while some might debate the efficacy of masks, the measures the district took last year to limit spread were in total effective, and should be adhered to again, including the masking component.

“I also know what we did last year worked,” Dunn said. "We saw minimal cases and when we were able to contact trace the cases that we did have, very few could be traced back to school exposure."

Geistwhite cited Christopher’s practical concerns, saying that “if we get to high transmission, the number of students we would have to quarantine, we can’t keep the doors open.”