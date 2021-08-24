CV board votes to require masks if county moves into "high transmission" status

The Cumberland Valley School Board voted 4-3 Monday night to revise the district’s safety plan to include a clause implementing mandatory masking in schools if COVID-19 case rates in the county reach a certain level.
Monday’s vote means that CV students would not start the school year with required masking if Cumberland County remains below the point of “high transmission” as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The policy, designed by Superintendent Dr. David Christopher, would trigger mandatory masking when COVID-19 transmission in the area hits a point where, based on last school year’s trends, an unsustainable number of students would be out of school in quarantine.
“If you would move to high spread, we would say ‘OK, based on the number of kids we anticipate we’re going to have to quarantine while we’re in high spread, we think it would make sense to go with universal masking,’ because the rules are different if we have universal masking,” Christopher said.
Those rules come from a set of directives recently issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Education regarding quarantine protocols in Pennsylvania schools.
According to the Education Department, if students were three or more feet apart and both wearing masks, they are not considered “close contacts” for the purposes of quarantine periods if one of the students tests positive for COVID-19.
The CDC defines “high transmission,” in part, as 100 or more cases per 100,000 people over the most recent seven-day span, the metric cited in CV’s safety plan as passed Monday night.
The plan specifies that the district will review the weekly county-level update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health to make the call on masks; the most recent Health Department report has Cumberland County with 88.8 cases per 100,000 residents over the seven days ending Aug. 19.
“We’re going to have cases in buildings,” Christopher said Monday. In the last week of November 2020, according to his math, the county’s seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate was 264 cases per 100,000, at which point the district had 25 new cases in schools, triggering widespread quarantines of exposed students.
“Our goal is to not have to quarantine a bunch of students. The idea of universal masking under high spread is to reduce the number of students who are not in school, and we think it’s really important to do that,” Christopher said.
Board members Mike Gossert and Jevon Ford were absent Monday night. Of the seven members present, Bud Shaffner, Michelle Nestor and Jessica Silcox voted against the change.
Prior to the vote, Silcox said “it’s up to the parents to decide.” Nestor also said following the meeting that she felt parents should be able to choose, knowing the risks of quarantine for unmasked students.
Board members Brian Drapp, Greg Rausch, Heather Dunn and Barbara Geistwhite voted in favor, although Rausch said that “I’m not really in favor of the triggers of this masking” and added that the policy could be adjusted at a later date.
Dunn said that, while some might debate the efficacy of masks, the measures the district took last year to limit spread were in total effective, and should be adhered to again, including the masking component.
“I also know what we did last year worked,” Dunn said. "We saw minimal cases and when we were able to contact trace the cases that we did have, very few could be traced back to school exposure."
Geistwhite cited Christopher’s practical concerns, saying that “if we get to high transmission, the number of students we would have to quarantine, we can’t keep the doors open.”
“If we get to the point where we can’t keep the schools open unless we wear a mask, then I think that’s the reasonable, responsible thing to do,” Geistwhite said.
As has become common at area school board meetings over the past month, several dozen district residents and parents spoke in opposition to any mask mandate, even the hypothetical one presented Monday. At the same time, it was noted that public comments submitted electronically broadly favored mandatory masking policies, with board members remarking that public opinion seemed to be about evenly divided.
Many parents said masks interfered with their children’s learning due to discomfort, difficulty hearing and speaking, and other issues.
Parents often referred to the low mortality rate among child COVID-19 patients, arguing that the downside of masks was not worth the benefit. Those in favor of the universal masking trigger said it was a small sacrifice to keep kids in school, with the possibility of returning to remote instruction much more harmful to learning than having to wear a mask in class.
While deaths among school-age children from COVID-19 are exceedingly rare, according to CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics data, estimates of the disease’s full impact on children are less certain.
The National Institutes of Health has referenced a rate of 11% to 15% for significant long-term symptoms of COVID-19 among children. Other data sets range from an Italian study with 27% of children suffering significant impacts after 120 days, to a Swiss study putting the rate at only 2% to 4%.
Also consistent with other school board sessions in the Midstate, many speakers at CV indicated they opposed masking for wider cultural reasons. Many said masks were teaching children “cowardice” or to be “sissies,” and that mask requirements were against the American spirit of freedom.
One speaker in favor of the mask policy turned this argument around, saying that the Founding Fathers understood that freedom does not mean the right to impinge on others’ liberty by spreading a disease, as evidenced by George Washington’s 1777 mandate for smallpox vaccination in the Continental Army.
