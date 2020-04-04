Target, Walmart to limit amount of customers in stores starting this weekend

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Walmart still wants customers, just fewer of them at a time.

The nation’s largest retailer said it will begin Saturday allowing no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly about 20% of the average store’s capacity. Once that capacity has been reached, customers will be asked to stand in lines outside of the store at a distance of six feet apart.

The goal is to maintain social distancing and slow or stop the spread of COVID-19,

To oversee the restriction, workers will mark a queue at a single-entry door, and direct arriving customers there, where they’ll be admitted one by one.

Customers will be admitted one by one at a single entrance, typically on the grocery side at supercenters.

Target stores nationwide will also limit the number of guests allowed at any one time starting on Saturday.

“Target will monitor store traffic, and meter, or limit, the number of guests inside stores, when needed,” Target said in a written statement. “Occupancy limits will vary by location and be determined by the store’s specific square footage”

Target said that customers would be provided with a designated waiting area outside of markers set up for social distancing.