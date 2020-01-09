J.M. Smucker’s new distribution center in the Carlisle area will be located at a warehouse near the Newville exit of Interstate 81.
Ray Hancart, director of communications and media relations for J.M. Smucker, said about 120 people would be hired when the facility opens at 801 Centerville Road in Penn Township.
Exeter Property Group marketed the 1,138,320-square-foot distribution facility as “Carlisle Distribution Center.” It has been under construction just off the Exit 37 ramp from southbound I-81.
You have free articles remaining.
Media reports Wednesday said that Smucker would close Pennsylvania distribution centers in Greenville, Mercer County, and Breinigsville, Lehigh County, along with smaller warehouses in the state to consolidate operations to the Carlisle area.
The Carlisle-area facility is expected to open in March, which will initially cause a reduction in volume at the other locations. The Greenville location and smaller warehouses will close in August when the Carlisle facility is fully operational.
The moves are being made to streamline the company’s distribution after recent acquisitions.
In 2018, the company purchased Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, makers of Rachael Ray Nutrish. In 2015, it acquired Big Heart Pet Brands, whose products include Meow Mix , Milk-Bone, Kibbles ‘n Bits, 9Lives and others.