Q&A: How to get aid for a small business hit by virus crisis

Keep in mind that even that even if you end up paying back the full amount you borrow under the Paycheck Protection Program, you'll be paying just 0.5% over two years.

HOW ABOUT CONCESSIONS FROM LANDLORDS AND OTHER BUSINESSES?

Many small business owners have been in touch with their landlords, bankers and suppliers, asking for more time to pay. And some have gotten concessions, especially when the business and its creditor or banker have a long-time relationship.

Any concessions or grace periods you can get, especially if they're interest and penalty-free, may be a good route to go. Landlords and business associates who want to hold on to your business can be accommodating unless they're also struggling with cash flow problems. It's also true that some, perhaps many, are tough business people; some are already suggesting to their tenants and customers that they should seek government loans rather than help from them.

THERE'S ALWAYS FAMILY AND FRIENDS, RIGHT?

Absolutely. And the people close to you may be ready and willing to help — if they can right now. But, for the sake of keeping these relationships solid, if you get a loan from someone close, you need up-front and honest communication now and going forward about how the business is doing, and when you're likely to repay them.