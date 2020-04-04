Pennsylvania jobs get the biggest bite from COVID-19, but other states sure to follow

The COVID-19 pandemic saw unemployment data fly all over the map on Thursday and Friday, although Pennsylvania appears to be a leading indicator for a nation likely to hit record highs of economic distress.
Friday’s March jobs report from the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics marked an official end to a yearslong run of job gains, but the bureau said the scope of the loss was not truly represented, given that much of the survey data was drawn early in the month, before the full impact of coronavirus-related business closures.
The nation officially lost 701,000 jobs, 459,000 of them in the leisure and hospitality sector, bringing the unemployment rate up from 3.5% in February to 4.4% in March.
But the real rate of job loss and unemployment is certainly much higher, with Pennsylvania’s numbers most likely best reflecting the situation.
In the final two weeks of March, 783,331 Pennsylvanians filed initial unemployment claims — nearly 12% of the state’s total labor force, based on data from the U.S. Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Pennsylvania’s ratio of unemployment claims to its total labor pool is the highest in the nation, but more accurately reflects what most economists believe is on the horizon.
“I think these last two weeks of unemployment claims are huge indicators,” said Emily Marshall, an economist at Dickinson College. “Most states that enacted any kind of restrictive policies have done so through the end of April.”
This means numbers like Pennsylvania’s will likely become the norm, not the exception. Goldman Sachs is telling investors to expect an unemployment peak of 15%, and a gross domestic product decline of 34%, in the second quarter of the year, but with a near-full recovery by the end of 2020.
An estimate by the St. Louis Federal Reserve found national unemployment could reach 32% during the COVID-19 crisis, assuming broad losses in industries that require physical contact, and those which are already prone to cyclical layoffs.
“One thing we know is the extent to which this has impacted different sectors of the economy is highly differential,” Marshall said. “It’s been very asymmetric as to where we’ve seen a lot of job loss.”
The reason that Pennsylvania’s job loss appears to have happened more abruptly is multifaceted.
The relatively small losses reflected so far in the South and Midwest are likely due to states there only enacting travel restrictions and nonessential business closures in the past few days, whereas Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf made his shutdown order mandatory on March 19.
But states that have been hit harder than Pennsylvania, such as New York, still haven’t seen as many unemployment claims.
Many of these states, however, put in place stronger safety nets. New York, for instance, created a mandatory paid leave policy on March 18 for anyone subject to isolation orders, going further than the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which requires leave only for those who actually have the virus or need to care for family members who do.
Pennsylvania’s lack of any enhanced benefits means that workers are more likely to immediately flee to unemployment; in a statement to the Philadelphia Inquirer on Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry suggested this to be a factor.
Also, as economists like Marshall point out, the underlying labor market pre-pandemic may not have been as strong as some thought.
The most common measure of unemployment by the Bureau of Labor Statistics is known as the U-3 rate. But this only encapsulates workers who are entirely out of work and actively looking for it; it does not include discouraged workers who have stopped looking, or those who are working marginal jobs or jobs with fewer hours than the worker needs.
The broader rate that encapsulates such workers, known as the U-6, spiked during the previous recession and has come down very slowly in the past decade, especially in Pennsylvania.
“The recovery following the Great Recession was extremely slow,” Marshall said. “You can think of [the U-3 rate] as an underestimate of what the actual state of joblessness is in the economy post-recession.”
Pennsylvania’s U-6 unemployment rate averaged 8.1% in 2019, according to the BLS, only a small improvement from 8.4% in 2018.
Of the nation’s larger state economies, only California has seen sustained high U-6 levels similar to Pennsylvania, and more than one million Californians filed for unemployment in the last two weeks of March, although this was a smaller portion of the state’ total labor force given California’s larger population.
The coronavirus has dealt a financial blow to millions of Americans and now April’s bills are coming due.
