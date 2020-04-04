Pennsylvania jobs get the biggest bite from COVID-19, but other states sure to follow

The most common measure of unemployment by the Bureau of Labor Statistics is known as the U-3 rate. But this only encapsulates workers who are entirely out of work and actively looking for it; it does not include discouraged workers who have stopped looking, or those who are working marginal jobs or jobs with fewer hours than the worker needs.

The broader rate that encapsulates such workers, known as the U-6, spiked during the previous recession and has come down very slowly in the past decade, especially in Pennsylvania.

“The recovery following the Great Recession was extremely slow,” Marshall said. “You can think of [the U-3 rate] as an underestimate of what the actual state of joblessness is in the economy post-recession.”

Pennsylvania’s U-6 unemployment rate averaged 8.1% in 2019, according to the BLS, only a small improvement from 8.4% in 2018.

Of the nation’s larger state economies, only California has seen sustained high U-6 levels similar to Pennsylvania, and more than one million Californians filed for unemployment in the last two weeks of March, although this was a smaller portion of the state’ total labor force given California’s larger population.

