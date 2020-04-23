Outbreak pushes retail sales online; more baking, less gum for Hershey

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Following are developments Thursday related to the global economy, the work place and the spread of the virus.

ALTERED STATE OF RETAIL: Retail stores are largely closed across the country and most of the people who worked in those shops have been laid off or furloughed. The pandemic has created a new normal in how people shop as well as what they buy.

• Target says its online sales have nearly tripled while store sales have declined in the mid-teens so far in April. The numbers, announced by the discounter Thursday, show how shelter-at-home orders nationwide drove customers toward the safer option of online shopping services including curbside pickup. Target’s move to limit the number of customers in the stores hurt sales at its locations.

Quarter-to-date, comparable sales, which include store and online sales, have increased more than 7%, reflecting a slight decline in stores and more than a 100% growth in online services And what is being prioritized is striking, but not surprising. Sales of food and beverages have jumped 20%, while sales of clothes and accessories have tumbled 20%.