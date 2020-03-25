As far as Steve Nealy is concerned, the best way to build a farm is slowly, piece by piece. And it’s also the best way to keep a farm around.

Amidst an ongoing downturn in the dairy industry, the Nealy family’s outfit — Nealand Farms, located in North Newton Township just outside Newville — is going strong, although it’s not immune to the low prices that have forced many farmers out of the dairy business.

“It’s funny when you look back on how things have gone and how different things worked out,” said Nealy, who, at age 67, has been in the dairy business his entire life.

Nealand Farms was recently named the producer of 2019 for its district in the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producer’s Cooperative. It’s an honor that Nealy attributes to diligence, not just in 2019 but over a period of decades.

The farm tills between 1,000 and 1,100 acres, of which the Nealy family owns 750, in order to feed nearly 1,000 head of cattle. A little over 400 are actively milking, with about as many replacements being raised, plus about 100 steer.

Efficient work

Much of Nealand Farms’ success during dairy’s rough years is attributed to efficiency, Nealy said. Cattle are quickly sold off when their milk output declines, and replaced with new stock — Nealy’s own bloodline, bred over decades, puts out higher volume than a cow a farmer might simply buy off the floor at a livestock auction.

“I think our production level is what helps us,” Nealy said. “It costs the same to feed a low-producing cow as it does a top-producing cow. So you have to do everything-plus to keep them happy, and they’ll give you back even more.”

But this doesn’t mean Nealy wants to expand, at least not in the current market, and not at this point in life. Nealy, age 67, co-owns the farm with his brother Tom, son Matthew, and nephew Tommy.

For one, more cows mean more feed, which means more land. The fact that the family owns most of its ground helps to stabilize costs.

“If we didn’t’ have our land base that we have now, going out and paying for ground to milk cows, it doesn’t balance out,” Nealy said.

Secondly, Nealy can’t fit more cows in his current infrastructure, and doesn’t want to go into debt to pay for more buildings.

Over-leveraging of farms has been a rising concern — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue testified to Congress last month that farm debt has risen 30 percent since 2013, and spiked from $385 billion nationwide to $409 billion in 2019 alone, according to Reuters.

Farm bankruptcies also increased roughly 20 percent in 2019 alone, to a total of 595 Chapter 12 filings, the highest since 2011, according to a survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Family plan

But Nealand Farms is insulated from much of this pressure given that the infrastructure on the farm was built slowly over decades with little debt, typically by the family themselves.

In fact, they’ve been able to take advantage of the topsy-turvy agriculture market at different times, Nealy said.

During a year in which the federal government incentivized farmers to not plant corn, in order to raise prices during a market glut, Steve and Tom used the cash and the free time to build a new milking parlor and stalls.

“That’s really how we started to get to be larger,” Nealy said.

Volume has provided a certain cushion during the dairy price slump. Spring milk prices in 2011 averaged over $25 per hundred pounds, according to United States Department of Agriculture data; by the next year, the prices dropped to under $17 per hundredweight, and dipped under the $16 mark in 2018 as China scaled back its imports of U.S. dairy even further.

Money management

Prices started to bounce back last year, and farmers are optimistic that this spring will yield over $19 per hundredweight.

“But for anybody that’s really struggling, you get a one- or two-year high, it’s just not enough,” Nealy said. Recent price boosts may be due to farmers selling out, cutting supply, Nealy speculated.

Farmers’ co-ops, such as the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producer’s Cooperative, have also tried to limit their members’ production to stabilize prices. The co-op started last year with a base production program, where farmers’ prices are docked if they go over their established base of output, Nealy said.

The farm has also benefited from Cumberland County’s farmland preservation program, which pays farmers for the development rights to their land, ensuring that prime land will remain in agricultural use. The payout helped to eliminate what limited debt Nealand Farms had outstanding, Nealy said.

Going forward, the goal is to remain stable. Much of this, Nealy said, is attributable to finding good people, from farmhands to accountants who figure out how to balance depreciation to manage the farm’s tax liabilities.

“It’s a combination of everything,” Nealy said. “You have to surround yourself with sound people who can guide you through this type of stuff.”

