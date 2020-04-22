Less driving, fewer crashes with stay-at-home orders should bring cheaper insurance

AS THE LOCKDOWNS CONTINUE, WHAT SHOULD I EXPECT? In April, discounts should be larger because stay-home orders will have been in effect in many states for the entire month, the federation says. As some businesses gradually are allowed to reopen, traffic still will be down into the summer, and that should bring further discounts, the group said. But it remains to be seen if the discounts will grow or stay in effect longer.

“We’ll have to see where the data takes us,” said Glenn Shapiro, president of personal property and liability for Allstate, which is offering 15% discounts for April and May that amount to about $60 per customer. Passenger vehicle travel was down 48% nationwide the week of April 6 when compared to the final week of February, when automobile travel was normal, according to the traffic information firm Inrix. But Shapiro says lower traffic doesn’t automatically translate to reduced costs for insurers. As the crisis goes on, the collision repair parts supply chain is being disrupted, driving up costs, he said. Allstate also incurs costs when payments are deferred, and it could see people switch to other companies after the two-month deferral period, he said. Also, companies still have expenses such as claims departments, which won’t be downsized even though crashes are down, because they’ll be needed later, he said. “Accidents are only part of the expense of insurance,” Shapiro said.