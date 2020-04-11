Giant to begin limiting number of people in its grocery stores

The Giant Company announced Saturday it will begin limiting the number of people in its grocery stores to help promote social distancing practices during the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting Monday, April 13, the company will limit the number of customers who may be in a store at one time, the company said in a news release. The number of customers permitted at one time varies by location and has been determined based on several factors including occupancy and selling square feet.
Giant officials also ask that customers limit the size of their shopping party to one member per household as much as possible.
“This pandemic has reaffirmed the critical role grocery plays in our local communities and we appreciate our customers’ cooperation as we implement additional measures to help keep both them and our team members safe,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The Giant Company. “In addition, as we remain focused on providing this essential service, we also ask our customers to do their part by shopping with as few family members as possible and buying only what they need at this time.”
To monitor store capacity at its locations a Giant employee will be stationed at the front entrance tracking shopper flow. When the store has reached capacity, customers will be asked to form a line outside, while observing social distancing. As customers exit, customers in line will be allowed in the store.
Giant officials said stores have also instituted one entrance – one exit protocols, one-way aisles, and register queuing in all its stores this past week. Signage throughout the stores communicates these new measures and designates traffic direction.
Giant’s supply chain from its distribution centers to grocery stores has not had any issues, the company's president said, but truckers bringing goods from manufacturers to Giant distribution centers have reported having to camp out.
