Giant to begin limiting number of people in its grocery stores

The Giant Company announced Saturday it will begin limiting the number of people in its grocery stores to help promote social distancing practices during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, April 13, the company will limit the number of customers who may be in a store at one time, the company said in a news release. The number of customers permitted at one time varies by location and has been determined based on several factors including occupancy and selling square feet.

Giant officials also ask that customers limit the size of their shopping party to one member per household as much as possible.

“This pandemic has reaffirmed the critical role grocery plays in our local communities and we appreciate our customers’ cooperation as we implement additional measures to help keep both them and our team members safe,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The Giant Company. “In addition, as we remain focused on providing this essential service, we also ask our customers to do their part by shopping with as few family members as possible and buying only what they need at this time.”