CVBJ: March Biz Buzz for Cumberland County

The Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity is based at George Washington University’s Fitzhugh Mullan Institute for Health Workforce Equity in Washington, D.C. Fellows are selected annually from the United States and from around the world based on a demonstrated prior commitment to health equity and leadership potential. Makhlouf is one of 21 members of the fourth cohort of fellows.

Walker retires from F&M Trust

Martha Walker retired from her role as director of the board for F&M Trust and Franklin Financial Services Corporation on Dec. 31, 2019,after 40 years of service. The bylaws of the company require directors to step down at the end of the calendar year in which they reach age 72.

Walker, a partner in the Chambersburg-based law firm Walker, Connor & Spang, LLC, joined the board in 1979. She was the first woman to serve as director of the bank’s board.

During her tenure, Walker served as chair of the bank’s credit risk oversight committee. She also served on the executive, trust and nominating and corporate governance committees.