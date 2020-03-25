CVBJ: March Biz Buzz for Cumberland County

A look at people on the move in the Midstate business world:
CAEDC adds two new team members
Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation (CAEDC) recently announced Donna Giberti as its new program finance and grants compliance manager and Lori Lighty as its new office manager.
Giberti will support all business financing activities, grant applications, administration and compliance, and special projects. Giberti will also support CAEDC’s loan committee and the Cumberland County Industrial Development Authority (CCIDA) Board of Directors.
Giberti is a graduate of Penn State University in Business Administration with a concentration in accounting.
Lighty will be the first point of contact for visitors, clients, vendors and stakeholders and support CAEDC’s Board of Directors and Committees. She has 35 years of experience in administrative and office management roles with legal firms and sole practitioners. She is also a Notary Public for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Central Penn, Carlisle Area Chamber announce new partnership
Central Penn College announced recently that members of the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce are now eligible to receive a $1,000 scholarship.
The $1,000 scholarship will be available to three chamber members per calendar year. To apply, Carlisle Area Chamber members can complete a free application at www.centralpenn.edu/apply. During their admissions interview, they should mention that they belong to the Carlisle Area Chamber.
More than 100 regional companies, organization and government agencies have partnered with Central Penn College on the program. For more information, visit www.centralpenn.edu/community-partners.
Dickinson law professor named to Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity
Medha Makhlouf, assistant professor of law and founding director of the Medical-Legal Partnership Clinic at Dickinson Law, and assistant professor in the Department of Public Health Sciences at Penn State College of Medicine has been named to the Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity.
The program is a one-year, non-residential fellowship program that aims to create a global network of committed leaders working across societies and nations to promote health equity.
Makhlouf’s fellowship project involves a collaboration with the International Healthcare Professionals Program (IHPP), a community-based program to provide comprehensive support to international medical graduates who have settled in central Pennsylvania on their journey to becoming licensed physicians and nurses. Currently, IHPP provides educational and mentorship services to its members, which predominantly include physicians from Cuba.
The fellowship will support Makhlouf’s efforts to integrate legal services into the IHPP’s holistic approach. Based on an initial assessment of legal needs, she anticipates that IHPP members will request assistance with public benefits matters and with immigration matters such as naturalization, family reunification, and “public charge” concerns, which relate to the immigration consequences of accessing public benefits.
The Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity is based at George Washington University’s Fitzhugh Mullan Institute for Health Workforce Equity in Washington, D.C. Fellows are selected annually from the United States and from around the world based on a demonstrated prior commitment to health equity and leadership potential. Makhlouf is one of 21 members of the fourth cohort of fellows.
Walker retires from F&M Trust
Martha Walker retired from her role as director of the board for F&M Trust and Franklin Financial Services Corporation on Dec. 31, 2019,after 40 years of service. The bylaws of the company require directors to step down at the end of the calendar year in which they reach age 72.
Walker, a partner in the Chambersburg-based law firm Walker, Connor & Spang, LLC, joined the board in 1979. She was the first woman to serve as director of the bank’s board.
During her tenure, Walker served as chair of the bank’s credit risk oversight committee. She also served on the executive, trust and nominating and corporate governance committees.
In addition to her service to F&M Trust, Walker has served on the boards of directors of over 20 nonprofit organizations in Franklin County. Walker, who was the first woman admitted to the Franklin County Bar, is also the past president of the Pennsylvania Bar Association. The Chambersburg resident received her undergraduate degree from Wilson College and J.D. degree from the Dickinson School of Law.
“I’ve grown up with the bank. I started when I was 32. It’s been a wonderful, engaging, intellectually challenging experience, and I’m really going to miss it,” Walker said. “Serving on the board has been an honor and a privilege, and I am enormously proud of F&M Trust and what we have accomplished together.”
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage promotes Como
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Central Pennsylvania recently announced the elevation of Tricia Como to the newly created position of district manager overseeing the company’s central region. In this position, Como will oversee daily operations of over hundreds of agents in the Camp Hill, Perry County, Carlisle, Hershey, Lebanon, York and Franklin County offices.
Como previously served as the sales manager of the Camp Hill office, leading the office to dominant market share.
“Tricia’s placement of district manager to our leadership team affirms our company’s commitment to providing the very best resources and support for our agents,” said David Krieger, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Central Pennsylvania. “I know that Tricia will continue to be a great asset to our company, and I am thrilled to watch her thrive in her new position.”
Terracon acquires Skelly and Loy
Skelly and Loy recently announced it has been acquired by Terracon Consultants, Inc. (Terracon), a consulting engineering firm headquartered in Olathe, Kansas. The new acquisition is supported by Terracon’s existing offices in the Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. metro areas, Charleston, West Virginia, as well as others in the region.
“We are proud of the strong relationships Skelly and Loy has built over our 50+-year history, and that our commitment to outstanding expertise and client service has created this opportunity,” said John Gunnett, P.G., president of Skelly and Loy. “This merger allows us to join forces with Terracon’s national network so that we can bring even greater resources to our employees and clients.”
With the merger, Sandi Loy Bell, Chairman of the Board for Skelly and Loy, retired from the company; John W. Gunnett, will remain as the president and will retire upon successful completion of the integration. Skelly and Loy’s leadership team will remain intact, led by Sandra K. Basehore, Gerald W. Longenecker, Paul J. DeAngelo, and Barbara J. Gundy.
Former school superintendent joins Boyer & Ritter
Cathy Harlow, a former school superintendent and experienced accountant, has joined Boyer & Ritter LLC, where she will use her almost 30 years of experience in public education to help districts across the state.
Harlow, who will work part-time from the firm’s State College office as a member of Boyer & Ritter’s Government Services Group, served as superintendent of the Tyrone Area School District in Blair County between 2013 and 2019.
“Complex regulations and laws govern school districts and I look forward to helping Boyer & Ritter’s clients navigate the system,’’ Harlow said. “As a former district business administrator and superintendent, I bring a level of institutional expertise that will help districts realize their strategic goals.’’
Boyer & Ritter works with roughly 20 school districts in the region, including Susquehanna, Cumberland Valley, Manheim Township and South Middleton. In addition to providing auditing services, Boyer & Ritter tests internal controls and makes recommendations on how to increase efficiencies.
You have free articles remaining.
Centric Bank names Hartmann assistant vice president
Centric Bank recently named Brian Hartmann Assistant Vice President, Information Systems Manager. He will be responsible for overseeing the Information Systems Team and managing the bank’s hardware, software and security of the network infrastructure.
Hartmann has over 15 years of experience in the information technology industry. Most recently, he served as IT Manager at Orrstown Bank where he was responsible for developing, managing and maintaining the servers and cloud infrastructure.
Cicero named Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Legal Aid Network
Attorney Patrick M. Cicero joined the Pennsylvania Legal Aid Network (PLAN) recently as its new executive director as part of the organization’s planned leadership transition. Cicero will succeed current Executive Director Sam Milkes, who held the position since 2001 and will step down on March 31, 2020.
Jay Alberstadt, the President of the Board of Directors of Pennsylvania Legal Aid Network, Inc., said he led a comprehensive search for PLAN’s new executive director.
:A hiring committee of the Board of PLAN engaged in a very thorough nationwide search to fill this position and included Board, clients, PLAN programs, and PLAN staff in the interview and search process,” Alberstadt said. “We are very pleased with the results of this search and look forward to Patrick’s leadership for years to come.”
Prior to joining PLAN as the organization’s seventh executive director, Cicero served as the executive director of the Pennsylvania Utility Law Project, a statewide legal aid program that is part of the PLAN network of civil legal aid programs. Before that, clerked for the Honorable Sylvia Rambo of the Federal District Court for the Middle District Court of Pennsylvania and he was a staff attorney with MidPenn Legal Services, the 18-county civil legal aid organizations serving residents of the central Pennsylvania.
“I am honored to have been selected by the PLAN Board to be PLAN’s next Executive Director,” Cicero said. “I believe that Pennsylvania has some of the strongest legal aid programs in the country. We have reliable funders, excellent project directors and staff, strong public support, and robust client participation.”
The Pennsylvania Legal Aid Network is the statewide consortium of independent legal aid programs that provides civil legal aid to low-income individuals and families.
Mowery announces 2020 promotions
Mowery, a construction company based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced the promotions of Seth Hughes, William Sutton, Kate Manna and Mike Monaco.
“In the last two years, we have seen significant growth in revenue of approximately 60 percent,” said David Cross, owner and president of Mowery. “These promotions will further strengthen the company and ensure efficient operations as Mowery continues to grow into the future.”
Hughes has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and will oversee both the preconstruction and operations departments. Sutton has been promoted to Vice President Customer Experience, overseeing business development and marketing.
Manna will serve as Vice President of Human Capitol, managing the team and culture, as well as risk management and safety functions. Monaco will be named Director of Safety/Risk Management and will take on the additional responsibilities of contract management as well as management of non-medical insurance related matters.
Piscioneri named president of realtors association
Tthe Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors recently installed Jordan Piscioneri, of Century 21 Realty Services in Camp Hill, as president of the association for the upcoming year.
Piscioneri assumed his duties beginning Jan. 1. He has served the Association in a variety of positions, including vice president, secretary/treasurer, state director for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors, Finance Committee chair, Management Issues Committee chair, Strategic Quick Think member, Headquarters & Staffing member, School Advisory Committee member, Member Value & Communications Committee member, Legal Counsel Task Force, Information Sessions Committee member, Special Events Committee member, and Government Affairs Committee member.
Also installed as officers for 2020 were Vice President Adrian Smith with Keller Williams Realty in Harrisburg and Secretary/Treasurer Cathie Heika with RE/MAX Realty Associates in Camp Hill.
Installed on the Association’s Board of Directors for 2020 were: Tracee Carter with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Camp Hill; Stephen Fleming with D’Angelo Realty Group, Inc. in New Cumberland; Stephen Haldeman, with Keller Williams Realty in Harrisburg; Sylvia Hess with Turn Key Realty Group in Camp Hill; Wendell Hoover with Iron Valley of Central PA in Harrisburg; and Susan Thomas with Century 21 Realty Services in Camp Hill.
Continuing to serve on the Association’s Board of Directors in 2020 are Lois Graham with BrokersRealty.com in Harrisburg; Justin Hovetter with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty in Carlisle; Tracy Klinger with RE/MAX Realty Professionals in Harrisburg; Jimmy Koury with RSR, Realtors, LLC in Lemoyne; and Cary Loyd with Blue Collar Realty in Harrisburg.
Spasic named president of realtors foundation
The Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors Foundation recently installed Kelly Spasic with Help U Sell Detwiler Realty in Carlisle as president for the upcoming year.
Spasic assumed her duties beginning Jan. 1.
Also installed as officers for 2020 were: Vice President Danielle Wadsworth with Dream Home Realty in Lemoyne, and Secretary/Treasurer Keith Lipari with RE/MAX 1st Advantage in Mechanicsburg.
Installed as directors for the Foundation were: Richard French with Keller Williams Realty in Harrisburg; Stephen Haldeman with Keller Williams Realty in Harrisburg; Taryn Meck with Green Acres Realty Co. in Newport; and Christopher Pirritano with RE/MAX Realty Associates in Camp Hill.
Continuing to serve on the Foundation’s Board of Directors in 2020 are: Jeremy McMichael, an affiliate member with A Plus Mortgage Solutions, Inc. in Mechanicsburg; and Danielle Wise with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Capital Area in Harrisburg.
The mission of the Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors Foundation is to financially support nonprofit charitable organizations with a housing- and shelter- related focus which enrich the quality of life and support the human need of the Greater Harrisburg community.
GHAR welcomes new government affairs director
The Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors recently appointed Margaret Parsons as its new Government Affairs Director. Parsons has been appointed to address local, state, and federal public policy issues.
Parsons comes from the National Federation of Independent Business where she worked as the Grassroots Manager for Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Much of her position involved working with small business owners to contact their legislators, testify before legislative committees, speak to the media, and host events with legislators. She attended the University of Scranton and received her undergraduate degree in History and attended the Catholic University of America, where she earned her PhD in American Politics.
Volvo CE in Pennsylvania becomes a zero landfill facility
The Volvo Construction Equipment site in Shippensburg has achieved zero landfill status.
The North American campus is only the second Volvo CE location worldwide to earn this designation, which is certified by Volvo Group. The first one is in Braas, in southern Sweden.
All waste generated is now recycled, composted or converted to electricity. This includes day-to-day manufacturing and assembly operations, as well as office activities, preventive and reactive maintenance of equipment and facility systems and its on-site cafeteria.
Volvo CE Shippensburg consists of seven stand-alone buildings on 192 acres, with a total area of 838,342 feet under roof. The site employs over 800 people.
“The Volvo Core Values team has worked closely and earnestly with departments across the Shippensburg site to become a zero landfill facility. This has led to employees making good decisions and doing the right things,” said Rich Halter, safety and environmental manager at Volvo CE. “Not only are we keeping wastes from entering landfills, but we have also significantly reduced our costs for waste handling.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!