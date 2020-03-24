CVBJ It's Made Here: Spicher and Company finds and develops a national niche with wall and floor art

The demand for Pennsylvania folk art stretches way beyond the Keystone State for one local company.

Spicher and Company is a leading U.S. manufacturer of framed artwork and Vintage Vinyl floor cloths made right here in Cumberland County. The company manufactures all of its products in its 20,000-square-foot headquarters facility located at 7072 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.

The company’s numbered-edition pieces are sold exclusively on a whole-sale basis to high-end retailers and galleries along with interior designers and decorators. Spicher maintains permanent sales showrooms in the key markets of Atlanta, Las Vegas, Dallas, and High Point, North Carolina.

Company owner Mark Spicher said he decided to market only to wholesale vendors because “many times, they reorder.” Direct sales to private individuals tend to occur as a one-time event, he noted.

By any means, Spicher and Company has come a long way since Spicher founded it in 1992. Operations began with Spicher’s wife, Kolene, as the sole employee in the garage of their East Pennboro Township home.

