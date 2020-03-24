CVBJ It's Made Here: Spicher and Company finds and develops a national niche with wall and floor art

The demand for Pennsylvania folk art stretches way beyond the Keystone State for one local company.
Spicher and Company is a leading U.S. manufacturer of framed artwork and Vintage Vinyl floor cloths made right here in Cumberland County. The company manufactures all of its products in its 20,000-square-foot headquarters facility located at 7072 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
The company’s numbered-edition pieces are sold exclusively on a whole-sale basis to high-end retailers and galleries along with interior designers and decorators. Spicher maintains permanent sales showrooms in the key markets of Atlanta, Las Vegas, Dallas, and High Point, North Carolina.
Company owner Mark Spicher said he decided to market only to wholesale vendors because “many times, they reorder.” Direct sales to private individuals tend to occur as a one-time event, he noted.
By any means, Spicher and Company has come a long way since Spicher founded it in 1992. Operations began with Spicher’s wife, Kolene, as the sole employee in the garage of their East Pennboro Township home.
You have free articles remaining.
“I was a carpenter and builder by trade then and my wife is an artist. She wanted to do more with her artwork at that time, so we figured out a way to package it and frame it. Like anything in business, you make choices and relationships and those lead to opportunities. You hope that you make the right choices to make it,” Mark Spicher explained.
Evidently, Spicher made the right choices for his business over the years. Operations became large enough to necessitate a move to South Spring Garden Street in Carlisle. When that facility became too small, the company relocated to a site on East South Street in Carlisle, followed by yet another move to a larger location on Trindle Road in South Middleton Township.
Finally, Spicher and Company settled at its current location in 2008. Today, the company averages between 40 or 50 orders per day with a turnaround of three to five weeks. The firm also participates in eight active arts shows per year.
Spicher’s colorful floor cloth designs are created by a team of six graphic artists that assist with the manual color control of placing the design on vinyl. Vintage Vinyl is produced as mat flooring, welcome mats, desk mats, placemats, and various other forms including wall art.
Mark Spicher wouldn’t disclose exactly how designs are reproduced on the company’s trademarked Vintage Vinyl sheets. Instead, he cited the process as a “trade secret.”
Kolene Spicher is the primary creator of the company’s wall art selections with assistance from the graphics team. Her modern abstract paintings have been commissioned by a number of top-name department stores, as well as advertising campaigns for major companies. Television shows like “The Sopranos” and such feature films as “Deep End of The Ocean.”
Examples of Spicher & Company’s full line of products and designs are posted at www.spicherandco.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!