CVBJ: Future plans for Upper Allen intersection include convenience store, sit-down restaurant and hotels

A future convenience store is slated to become the sole occupant of 149 Gettysburg Pike, according to Linlo executive director James R. Casey. However, Casey said earlier this month he’s “not at liberty to disclose at this time” identities of potential tenants due to ongoing negotiations.

Maggie’s customers apparently will have to wait until 2021 to get their first taste of the season. Owners Chuck and Deb Sterling recently announced on the Maggie’s Facebook page “with a very heavy heart” that the business will not open this year. The building the owners leased for years at 147 Gettysburg Pike is due for demolition later this spring along with the neighboring farmhouse.

“We are speaking with the owners of Maggie’s about moving to the retail location that will located at the fourth corner of the intersection, which (Linlo) also is developing. That corner property consists of the four lots labeled as 225 through 235 Gettysburg Pike and is tentatively labeled as Shepherdstown Crossing,” Casey explained.

Early concept plans for the property include a sit-down restaurant with liquor license availability, a hotel, and a retail strip. “We’ve received a lot of interest in the project from many different companies including national, regional and local businesses, but nothing has been finalized yet,” Casey added.