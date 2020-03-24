CVBJ: Future plans for Upper Allen intersection include convenience store, sit-down restaurant and hotels

As it looks now, a bucolic intersection in Upper Allen Township could be on its way to becoming a local hot spot for new development.
Despite its prime location near state Route 15, the South Market Street (state Route 114) and Gettysburg Pike intersection today remains only partially developed in sporadic clusters that leave two corners completely undeveloped.
That land won’t stay undeveloped much longer, however. Realtor signs now posted at undeveloped corners are just one indication that change looms on the horizon.
Development already is underway for a 10,000-square-foot Penn State Health primary care facility on the corner located across the Gettysburg Pike from Maggie’ Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. In November 2019, the Upper Allen Commissioners approved a developer’s plans for two office buildings on the site.
A 25,000-square-foot building planned for the site “currently does not have a tenant, so it will not be constructed right away,” Upper Allen Township manager Lou Fazekas said earlier this month.
Meanwhile, the intersection’s southeast and southwest corners are being marketed for potential development, but no land development plans for these sites have been submitted to the township, Fazekas said.
Linlo Properties recently purchased the 147 Gettysburg Road property, longtime home of Maggie’s Italian Ice & Custard, and the adjoining site with a farmhouse at 151 Gettysburg Pike. Last year, Upper Allen supervisors approved Linlo’s request to combine the properties into one parcel that’s now known as 149 Gettysburg Pike.
You have free articles remaining.
A future convenience store is slated to become the sole occupant of 149 Gettysburg Pike, according to Linlo executive director James R. Casey. However, Casey said earlier this month he’s “not at liberty to disclose at this time” identities of potential tenants due to ongoing negotiations.
Maggie’s customers apparently will have to wait until 2021 to get their first taste of the season. Owners Chuck and Deb Sterling recently announced on the Maggie’s Facebook page “with a very heavy heart” that the business will not open this year. The building the owners leased for years at 147 Gettysburg Pike is due for demolition later this spring along with the neighboring farmhouse.
“We are speaking with the owners of Maggie’s about moving to the retail location that will located at the fourth corner of the intersection, which (Linlo) also is developing. That corner property consists of the four lots labeled as 225 through 235 Gettysburg Pike and is tentatively labeled as Shepherdstown Crossing,” Casey explained.
Early concept plans for the property include a sit-down restaurant with liquor license availability, a hotel, and a retail strip. “We’ve received a lot of interest in the project from many different companies including national, regional and local businesses, but nothing has been finalized yet,” Casey added.
Groundbreaking for Linlo projects is scheduled to take place later this year with a projected completion date of Spring 2021, but Casey noted that these dates are tentative and subject to change.
Meanwhile, a vacant building located behind the neaby CVS/Pharmacy on Gettysburg Pike (formerly a furntiure store and a Giant foods store) has been purchased by a developer now pursuing financing for a hotel.
“The owner said it takes close to a year to all of the details worked out. No mention of what hotel chain. It could turn out to be an office building if the financing doesn’t work out,” Fazekas noted last week.
With new development, of course, comes a prospect of heaver traffic volume throughout the intersection. Fazekas said that township commissioners already “have concerns” about the prospect that will be addressed during the land development process with the township planning commission.
Upper Allen’s municipal engineer now is evaluating the intersection for potential improvements that may need to accompany developers’ plans.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!