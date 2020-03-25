CVBJ Building Blocks: Sunnyside up with a side of present day for famed restaurant in Carlisle

An overheard conversation changed the history of dining in Carlisle and ushered in the golden age of the Sunnyside Restaurant, a town institution for six decades.

Hailed as a classic example of living the American dream, the heart and soul of Sunnyside is the story of Charlie Mallios and his family. What follows combines research from the Cumberland County Historical Society and coverage from The Sentinel newspaper.

As the story goes, Mallios was working one day in 1948 at the Famous Texas Lunch, a downtown eatery at the corner of Hanover and Louther streets in Carlisle. A Greek immigrant, he had worked himself up for 13 years, rising from dishwasher to manager of the business.

Mallios overheard a man named Charles Brown mention that the Sunnyside Restaurant was up for sale at 850 N. Hanover St. opposite the main entrance to Carlisle Barracks.

“Charlie decided that it was time to open his own business to provide for his family,” his granddaughter Lisa Smith wrote in a tribute display ad that was published in The Sentinel on Jan. 2, 2011. Rather than talk to his wife, Mallios jumped at the opportunity by putting $1,000 down on the $34,000 building.