Current Sunnyside owners are remodeling the building, looking for a tenant in Carlisle

The owners of the former Sunnyside restaurant building in Carlisle are remodeling the interior in the hopes of finding a good quality tenant who could reopen the restaurant and make it a success.
“The inside is almost done,” Suzanne Iannuzzi said recently. “We need to have someone run it.”
She and her husband, Vito, purchased Sunnyside in 2015. For about two years now, they have been gradually remodeling the inside of what was once a dining destination at 850 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.
The work includes removing the interior walls of the 13 separate dining rooms within the building to create one large dining space, Iannuzzi said. She added other work includes new flooring, new restrooms and a new hood/kitchen system.
The installation of a sprinkler system proved to be more expensive than anticipated and caused a delay in the timetable, Iannuzzi said. The hope is the remodeling work could be completed within the next three months.
“The drop ceiling still needs to be done,” she said. “The dry wall needs to be painted. We are looking for someone who wants to rent the building.”
The couple has been approached by several interested parties since they first advertised the building’s availability about six months ago, Iannuzzi said. While some of them wanted to purchase the property, her husband has no desire to sell the building. Instead, he is being picky about whom to rent out the building, according to her.
The couple wants a tenant who can run an operation that provides a quality of food and customer service on par with their own, Iannuzzi said. “We want the community to be happy.”
She and her husband own and operate Miseno’s restaurant in Carlisle. The Sentinel reported in 2018 how county records list the couple as also owning the Cappella restaurant in Carlisle.
There was a Sunnyside eatery at 850 N. Hanover St. going back to the late 1930s. Charlie Mallios purchased the property in 1948. The Mallios family operated a restaurant at the site until 2010 when it was sold to Patrick LeBlanc. A year later, The Sentinel reported that LeBlanc shuttered the property due to financial difficulties.
