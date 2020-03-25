Current Sunnyside owners are remodeling the building, looking for a tenant in Carlisle

The owners of the former Sunnyside restaurant building in Carlisle are remodeling the interior in the hopes of finding a good quality tenant who could reopen the restaurant and make it a success.

“The inside is almost done,” Suzanne Iannuzzi said recently. “We need to have someone run it.”

She and her husband, Vito, purchased Sunnyside in 2015. For about two years now, they have been gradually remodeling the inside of what was once a dining destination at 850 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.

The work includes removing the interior walls of the 13 separate dining rooms within the building to create one large dining space, Iannuzzi said. She added other work includes new flooring, new restrooms and a new hood/kitchen system.

The installation of a sprinkler system proved to be more expensive than anticipated and caused a delay in the timetable, Iannuzzi said. The hope is the remodeling work could be completed within the next three months.

“The drop ceiling still needs to be done,” she said. “The dry wall needs to be painted. We are looking for someone who wants to rent the building.”