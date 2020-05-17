× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Small and often family-owned businesses that make up Carlisle’s downtown have faced challenges throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Reopening is the next step in that battle.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that Cumberland County is one of 13 counties that will move to yellow status this coming Friday. Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne and York are the other counties included in this move.

Under yellow status, many businesses are allowed to conduct business in person if they follow guidelines outlined by the state that include regular cleaning and disinfecting routines for the entire business and plans for dealing with probable or confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Customers visiting those businesses will see many of the same precautions they’ve seen during a statewide shutdown in which only life-sustaining businesses and those with waivers from the state were permitted to reopen.

Those precautions include limiting the number of people permitted in the building, changing business hours to allow for time to clean and restock, designating times for high-risk populations to shop, taking measures to maintain social distancing and requiring customers to wear masks.

Until now, businesses have been negotiating the maze of aid programs for small businesses. The programs have been difficult to understand and slow to pay out funds, said Stephanie Patterson Gilbert, owner of Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy and president of Destination Carlisle, a grassroots organization of downtown businesses.

“Now that the yellow phase has been given a date, the conversations have switched to how do we safely operate to protect our families and our employees and our customers,” she said. “There are lots of questions about how do you enforce the guidelines with your customers or adapt your business space to allow for more customers and protections for them.”

Many of the stores in downtown Carlisle are less than 1,000 square feet in size. Throw in products and fixtures and it becomes a challenge to meet guidelines.

“I would urge customers to be understanding to our small businesses as they attempt to navigate this situation and their re-openings,” Gilbert said. “They are doing the best they can, and not every business can, in actuality, open in a week, or they may not feel comfortable opening up right away either.”

Gilbert said her store will not reopen on Friday since she is taking a cautious approach to reopening due to family members’ underlying conditions.

It would difficult to enforce social distancing and mask wearing in her store, given the store’s resources, she said. She may, however, add curbside pick-up to the online ordering for which the business has been delivering and shipping for the past few weeks.

“While it will be a hardship, we just feel that it's best for our family and the community if we continue to keep our store free from contact inside other than our own,” she said. “As a family business, the only people with access to our store also live in our home, and we have been extremely careful with our social distancing and other protocols.”

Mixed feelings

The move to yellow brings mixed feelings to some business owners.

“We’re optimistic that it might be getting us closer to back to normal, but at the same time, we feel like we’re inheriting a lot of responsibility for everyone’s safety,” said Jim Griffith, who owns Create-A-Palooza with his wife, Karen.

The Griffiths said they plan to have special hours, reduce the number of tables in the store and reduce obstructions. They have planned for a 15x30 event tent to be set up in the parking lot to create a temporary outdoor studio for those who do want to work on the projects at the store.

“If I bring my family somewhere and I sat under shade in a cool environment with open sides and a breeze, I feel safer myself,” Jim said.

Karen said people are willing to go out in general, but not necessarily to do activities indoors. Some businesses, then, may move to showing their items on tables in the front of the store or maximizing window space.

“I think people will be much more apt to come out and look if they don’t have to go into the stores,” Karen said.

Others aren’t so certain people are ready to go shopping again.

“People are not going to be ready to shop. They are unemployed and some are using credit to pay for essentials like food,” said Pam Fleck, owner of American Artisan Gallery.

At the same time, Fleck said she doesn’t think it’s time yet to bring back events like scavenger hunts to draw visitors to downtown Carlisle.

“We don’t really need the monster crowds like Ice Fest. We just need everybody to know that we’re open and you can come in,” she said.

Fleck said she is preparing for a limited reopening by gathering posters, putting in a shield at the counter and planning to reduce her hours to Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. She also said she would be strict about wearing masks in the store.

She will also limit the number of items on the sales floor to one of each item and add signs to let customers know additional items are available. Ceiling fans will be running and the door will be open to allow extra air circulation.

Support local

Because there’s no assurance that businesses will come back to previous levels, continued aid programs and public support will be vital for business survival, Gilbert said. As an organization, Destination Carlisle urged commercial landlords to continue to work with their tenants and for state, county and local governments to work “with real urgency” to support businesses, including direct aid programs.

Mayor Tim Scott said the borough council and staff are setting goals and objectives for downtown business recovery and working with financial advisors, legal counsel, local small businesses and state and county agencies to leverage existing funding to provide direct assistance for businesses.

“There are also a number of administrative things council can do to ease burdens on small businesses from property tax relief to permits to licenses to opening our parks to commercial activity to name a few,” he said.

Downtown Carlisle Association and the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce will continue the work they have been doing during the crisis period to assist businesses.

“We need to still be cautious and do what is required to stay healthy as a community and consumer,” said Glenn White, executive director of Downtown Carlisle Association. “We are able to see light at the end of the tunnel but this isn’t over and we do not want a relapse.”

Michelle Crowley, president and CEO of the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce said that they have worked with the DCA to put together a toolkit for small business that includes posters that can be used, what personal protection equipment might be needed and where to buy it, information from the U.S Centers for Disease Control and the Pennsylvania Department of Health and links to more information.

“This is going to be a fluid document. We want to add the most accurate information possible that will make it easier for small businesses to ‘feel safe’ when they reopen,” Crowley said.

There’s a long way to go, but Crowley said moving to the yellow phase represents a start.

“We are getting there and it is better than where we were a few weeks ago,” she said. “We need to keep our curve flat and even flatter, get our businesses to green sooner and start to recover. “

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com.

