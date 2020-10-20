Carlisle native hits her stride with cycling clothing company

Former competitive cyclist and Carlisle native Heidi Yakowski started her business when she realized there was a need for riding jerseys made specifically for women.
Yakowski competed in the 1996 Olympic Trials and was a part of various racing teams throughout her career. Yakowski, who is retired from competitive cycling, coaches a local cycling team and rides regularly with friends.
Yakowski said she officially started Wicked Girl Jersey Co. in 2017, and in 2018 bought Moxie Cycling Co., of which she is now president and lead designer.
Acquiring Moxie Cycling was important since it already established branding and marketing throughout the country. Yakowski said the brand trust of Moxie is why she decided to keep using its name instead of Wicked Girl, which is now a line within the brand.
The company designs and makes jerseys for women by women, according to its website. Moxie sells predominantly online, and has jerseys with various designs, as well as pants, shorts and accessories for riding.
Yakowski decided to start the business after a ride with friends when they began discussing how uncomfortable, unflattering and boring their jerseys were, given that they were designed for men.
“Women have very different bodies from men, and the jerseys didn’t work, they weren’t cut for women,” she said. “And so that got me thinking of how there’s a need for jerseys that fit women, all different types of women.”
Women tend to be more specific about what they want their jerseys to look like, and want to look and feel good in their jerseys as they get stronger, no matter what level of cycling they are at, Yakowski said.
With the increase in demand for bikes during the pandemic, Yakowski has seen an increase in demand for women’s cycling clothing as well. She predicts that next year will be even better, and she is looking to hire more local sewers in response to the increased demand and to be ready for more production.
Beginning a career
Yakowski was a field hockey player in high school and college, and she said she started looking for another sport after she started working. Her then-boyfriend and now-husband got her interested in cycling.
In the early 2000s, Yakowski started a children’s clothing business in the West Shore Farmers Market, where she gained her knowledge of industrial sewing, she said. The business did not work out, and Yakowski said she left to work at a “regular” job until her new business.
“I started as a business just the way I trained,” she said. “I would, you know, work out early in the morning before work, and work out after work, and work out on the weekends. And when I first started the business, I did the same thing, because I had a regular job too.”
Yakowski has always felt that sports empowered women. She said the training and drive required for sports help show women that they can achieve goals they initially may have felt were impossible.
“You learn that if you try hard, you can get goals that you didn’t think you could get,” she said. “And I’ve always felt like that’s driven me, and I want other people to feel that way. I think women need that. And I’ve tried to make my daughter think that way. And that’s just how I approach life basically.”
The Women Mountain Bikers of Michaux continue to work with Yakowski by testing samples and giving feedback, as well as modeling for photos and helping pick out prints, Yakowski said.
Next year, Moxie Clothing will sponsor the National Interscholastic Cycling Association’s Girls Riding Together, or GRiT, camp for New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, she said. GRiT seeks to increase the number of women cycling and empower them, according to the camp’s website.
Moxie Cycling sells to most of the United States and just started selling in Canada. Yakowski’s long-term goal for her business is to be one of the top cycling lines for women in the country, she said.
