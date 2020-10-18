Carlisle native hits her stride with cycling clothing company

Women tend to be more specific about what they want their jerseys to look like, and want to look and feel good in their jerseys as they get stronger, no matter what level of cycling they are at, Yakowski said.

With the increase in demand for bikes during the pandemic, Yakowski has seen an increase in demand for women’s cycling clothing as well. She predicts that next year will be even better, and she is looking to hire more local sewers in response to the increased demand and to be ready for more production.

Beginning a career

Yakowski was a field hockey player in high school and college, and she said she started looking for another sport after she started working. Her then-boyfriend and now-husband got her interested in cycling.

In the early 2000s, Yakowski started a children’s clothing business in the West Shore Farmers Market, where she gained her knowledge of industrial sewing, she said. The business did not work out, and Yakowski said she left to work at a “regular” job until her new business.