Biz Buzz: Sentinel area business highlights for Oct. 19

Sadler Health Center adds nurse practitioner

Sadler Health Center announced recently the appointment of Tatiana Michura to its team of providers as a nurse practitioner.

Michura, a Marysville resident, joins Sadler after serving several years at a Federally Qualified Health Center in Michigan as a family nurse practitioner focusing on health promotion, disease prevention, and management of chronic illnesses, according to a news release from Sadler. From 2017 to 2018, she was an adjunct faculty member at Muskegon Community College where she provided clinical instruction to nursing students in an acute care setting.

“Dr. Michura joins Sadler as a Family Practice Provider offering high-quality and compassionate care to our patients at our downtown Carlisle location,” said Manal El Harrak, Chief Executive Officer of Sadler Health Center. “As a doctoral-prepared nurse practitioner, she will provide pediatric, wellness, geriatric and general family care to advance the overall health and wellness of our community.”