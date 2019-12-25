A look at people on the move in the Midstate business world:
Centric Bank's Husic honored
Patricia A. Husic, President and CEO of Centric Bank and Centric Financial Corporation, was named winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award at The Conference for Women in October.
Husic was recognized for building long-term business success with strong community involvement, demonstrating innovation, and an ability to adapt in an ever-changing business environment.
“It was wonderful to see so many inspiring women gathered on one day at the Conference for Women, and the nominees and award finalists were incredibly impressive,” says Husic. “This conference sends a powerful message that central Pennsylvania is an attractive place to start and rise to new heights in your career. Academia, entrepreneurship, banking, philanthropy—there are limitless opportunities and a roomful of women ready to help you ‘Be Extraordinary!’”
Conference for Women event creators Abeer Srouji Allen and Tania Srouji have raised more than $175,000 to benefit local nonprofits through their family-owned and veteran-owned company, Events by Eye Candy.
“Abeer and Tania have made it their mission to empower community members to ‘live their lives by design not default.’ To me this means encouraging each other to reach for dreams and bring our best selves to the office and the community each and every day. I’m grateful for their dedication to serving the community through unique events and opportunities like The Conference for Women, and to be honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.”
KBG Injury Law opens West Shore office
KBG Injury Law, a personal injury law firm serving southcentral Pennsylvania, opened a new office on the West Shore at 717 Market St., Suite 105, in Lemoyne.
“Our case work for clients in the Harrisburg region continues to rise. Adding a new office on the West Shore was a natural fit for the firm,” said Brian Strong, a managing partner and a personal injury and wrongful death attorney at KBG Injury Law.
The new West Shore location joins KBG offices in York, Lancaster, Hanover and Gettysburg. KBG held a formal grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony with the West Shore Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Splashwire adds two to IT Services Team
Splashwire, a technology consulting and solutions company, announced recently two new hires to its technology services team. Pete Williams joins Splashwire as a senior engineer and Steve Barry joins as an inside sales product specialist.
“We are thrilled to welcome Pete and Steve to the team,” said Splashwire President and CEO Josh Hinkle. “We’ve continued to expand, especially with small and medium-sized businesses, and having Pete and Steve on the team enables us to provide more clients with our comprehensive portfolio of products and services, and the simple and well-aligned Splashwire experience.”
Williams has more than 23 years of experience in information technology and specializes in strategic direction, data center planning and operation, and project management.
Barry has more than 30 years of technology support, operations and relationship management experience in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors. He previously held technology leadership positions at the American Heart Association and EA Engineering, Science and Technology, where he led the implementation of multifaceted operational and strategic plans and projects.
Harsco sells Patterson-Kelley business
Harsco Corporation announced in November that it sold its Patterson-Kelly business to SPX Corporation (“SPX”) for $60 million in cash, subject to post-closing adjustments.
Harsco expects to use the proceeds from the transaction to reduce debt, further strengthening its balance sheet to pursue growth. Following the completion of the transaction, the company will have sold two of the three businesses that comprised its industrials segment for a total of approximately $660 million.
“The sale of our Patterson-Kelley business marks yet another significant step for Harsco as we continue to transform into a single thesis environmental solutions company,” said Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “The sale of PK further enables the Company to focus on our high growth areas with a stronger balance sheet, increased financial flexibility, and less cyclical businesses. This transaction is also a great outcome for PK as it will become part of a diversified global company that appreciates and values the business and is committed to growing it for the benefit of its customers and employees.”
Mechanicsburg law firm opens second office
Mechanicsburg-based law firm, Walters & Galloway, PLLC, recently celebrated the grand opening of its second office location in downtown Mechanicsburg. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held with the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 25.
The offices offer an array of legal services including estate planning, estate administration, elder law and real estate law.
In 2014, David Galloway joined Walters to form Walters & Galloway, PLLC. In the five years since, the firm has welcomed attorneys Katie Maxwell, Jessica Fisher Greene and Ryan Webber. Justice Michael Eakin also works directly with the firm as a mediator and appellate practice advisor as “Of Counsel.”
The new office, located at 39 West Main Street, houses the offices of Galloway, Green and Webber, while Walters, Maxwell and Eakin remain at 54 East Main Street.
Giant Food Stores earns awards for loyalty program
Giant Food Stores was honored with three awards during the recent 2019 Loyalty360 Customer Expo recognizing the company’s new loyalty program, Giant Choice Rewards, as a leader in the customer loyalty industry.
"Giant's customer-centric way of thinking has powered us over the course of our 96-year history, helping us standout in one of the most competitive retail industries,” said Matt Simon, chief marketing officer, Giant Food Stores. “It’s also what’s helped us build and maintain authentic, trusted and meaningful relationships with generations of customers. These awards are a testament to our unyielding commitment to our customers and providing them with a loyalty program that uniquely caters to their individual needs.”
Among the awards Giant received was the Platinum Customer Centric Culture award, part of Loyalty 360’s Customer Awards. Giant was one of four brand finalists selected for the category by a board of judges comprised of Loyalty360 members.
The Customer Centric Culture award recognizes brands that adopt a holistic loyalty strategy with the singular goal of building authentic customer relationships.
The company also received of two Loyalty360 Best in Class Awards in the categories of Customer Loyalty and Customer Experience Strategy.
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery opens in Mechanicsburg
UPMC Pinnacle announced today the opening of UPMC Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at 950 Woodland Street, Mechanicsburg. The new surgery office is led by Johanna D’Agostino, who performs a variety of reconstructive and cosmetic procedures including breast reconstruction, reduction, lift, and augmentation; abdominoplasty; body contouring surgeries; rhinoplasty; and both surgical and non-surgical facial rejuvenation.
D’Agostino is board certified by the American College of Surgery in general surgery. She completed general surgery residencies at UPMC Pinnacle and the Long Island Plastic Surgical Group/Nassau University Medical Center in New York. She received her medical degree from the Ross University School of Medicine.
D’Agostino is accepting new patients. To make an appointment or a referral, call 717-988-8020 or visit UPMCPinnacle.com/PlasticSurgeryMechanicsburg.
New UPMC Pediatrics Shippensburg office now open
UPMC Pediatrics Shippensburg is now open at 127 Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg, and is accepting new patients. Doctors Scott Vascik and Steven Black treat patients from newborn to age 18.
For added convenience, UPMC Lab Services on Progress Boulevard in Shippensburg has relocated to this location. Additional providers for specialty services will be added as well.
“UPMC Pediatrics Shippensburg will offer the Shippensburg community expanded access to quality medical care in an environment dedicated to children and their families,” stated Robert Nielsen, MD, president, PinnacleHealth Medical Group. “Our highly skilled pediatricians collaborate with each other and the families they serve to improve the quality of health care and the patient experience.”
“The opening of our new pediatric practice marks an exciting time of growth for health care in the region and our commitment to providing great care across the communities we serve,” stated Lou Baverso, president, Cumberland Region, UPMC Pinnacle. “UPMC Pediatrics Shippensburg represents a convenient access point for patients and their families and allows us to further our goal of providing exceptional outpatient care for the Shippensburg community.”
UPMC Pediatrics Shippensburg is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 717-532-0175.