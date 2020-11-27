A COVID Winter: Cumberland County restaurants try to survive and adapt as virus cases grow, temperatures drop and funding stalls

In addition to increasing cleaning procedures, Nelms said she provides elderberry gummies and juice to her employees to help keep them healthy and makes sure to feed them well. All staff wear masks at work, and if they are feeling unwell, Nelms said they are not allowed to come into work.

Tom and Penny Petsinis, owners of the Rustic Tavern at 823 Newville Road in Carlisle, said they always maintained a clean restaurant, but they make sure to constantly disinfect high-touch surfaces during the pandemic. All condiments are now in disposable packets. Both adjustments have led to increased spending on cleaning and paper products.

Even with a decrease in business, the Petsinis said they try to make sure all of their employees get the hours they need. December is typically one of the restaurant's busiest months, but his year they said they will be lucky to have half of that amount of that business.

With the recent rise in COVID cases in Cumberland County, Petsinis said scheduled luncheons, dinners and parties of 20 or more have now been canceled. Takeout remains popular, and heaters have been added outside if customers are uncomfortable with indoor dining, he said.

“We are lucky to have good enough clientele to keep the doors open,” Petsinis said.