Cumberland Valley School Board revises health and safety plan to keep masks optional regardless of COVID-19 community spread levels

The Cumberland Valley School Board adopted a revised district health and safety plan Monday night that says masks will remain optional for students and staff regardless of the area’s current COVID-19 community spread levels as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The (health and safety plan) changes that our board approved tonight won’t mandate masks during instances of high COVID-19 spread," Superintendent David Christopher said Monday. "It’s a decision that we determined should be left up between students and their parents."

The updated plan says masking is not required in district schools, at district events or on district transportation to "utilize strategies recommended by CDC to the greatest amount practical while still providing a full educational program" for its students.

“When COVID-19 levels are considered high by the CDC using their COVID-19 designation levels, masks will be recommended while in congregate setting, but will not be required to be worn," the updated plan reads.

A CDC order requiring masks on public transportation, including school-sponsored transportation, was nullified April 18 through a court order, although the organization still recommends wearing masks in indoor public transportation settings, according to the Federal Transit Administration. The district included this change in the updated health and safety plan.

CDC data through May 19 (CDC data is updated every Thursday) shows Cumberland County still in a low level of community spread. However, 23 counties in the state are in the high level of community spread (up from eight the prior week), with 17 more (including Adams County) in the medium level of community spread (up from 13 the prior week).

Christopher said Monday that state Department of Health data for COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations remained on a steady decline in Cumberland County for several weeks this year following a record-high number of cases from the omicron variant winter surge.

In recent weeks, however, the county has maintained small, but steady increases in its case numbers although it retains low positivity. The Department of Health reported 70% of Cumberland County’s population as vaccinated May 18.

The district’s health and safety plan revisions were approved by the school board in a 6-1 vote. Jevon Ford and board president Heather Dunn were absent, and Bud R. Shaffner voted against the proposal. Shaffer didn’t say why he opposed plan updates.

The school board last revised the district health and safety plan that made masks optional for students and staff starting Jan. 17 if certain criteria for COVID-19 case numbers were met on a building-by-building basis.

The revisions at that time made masks optional inside district buildings during regular school hours “assuming that case counts by building over the preceding two weeks do not meet a 2% threshold.” In any building where cases rose to 2% or above, masks would be mandated until levels subside. COVID spread within a district building that involved 5% or more of its students and staff within a 14-day period would require up to a 14-day closure. The procedure also applied to three consecutive classroom or core group outbreaks.

Since then, cases in all district buildings dropped below percentage levels requiring masks or closures and remained so for roughly the final two months that policy had been in effect.

