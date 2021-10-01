 Skip to main content
Cumberland Valley High School
Cumberland Valley High School

Central Dauphin East vs. Cumberland Valley Football

Taylor Gibson, center, reacts after being announced the 2016 Cumberland Valley Homecoming Queen during halftime at Chapman Field in Mechanicsburg. 

Cumberland Valley High School has scheduled a dance on its campus for Oct. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The event will be held outdoors with music, yard games and food vendors, district spokeswoman Tracy Panzer said. “We hosted the prom in a similar format last spring and received much praise.”

The pandemic forced the planning committee to rethink the event, she added. “They looked at what they can do to give the look and feel of a traditional homecoming dance while keeping in mind the current pandemic conditions and ensuring our students have a fun, safe and memorable evening.”

