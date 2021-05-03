 Skip to main content
Cumberland Valley High School prom - May 22
Cumberland Valley High School prom - May 22

2017 CV Prom 6.JPG

Cumberland Valley students attend their 2017 high school prom.

Cumberland Valley High School will host an outdoor prom on its campus on May 22, said Tracy Panzer, spokeswoman for the Cumberland Valley School District. “This year’s prom will be for the Class of 2021 and CVHS underclassmen who have been invited as guests. No guests from outside CVHS are permitted.”

With the theme “A Walk to Remember,” the formal event will feature a live-streamed red-carpet entrance, individualized yard games in which students may participate, a remembrance walk and food trucks.

“This has been a challenging year for our seniors,” Panzer said. “As such, the Walk to Remember will feature mementos from our students’ high school careers as a reminder of all the great things that have happened during their four-year high school career.

“While we are striving to provide as many special, culminating events for our seniors as possible, we will continue to place health and safety at the forefront of our decisions,” Panzer added. “We will follow mitigation orders at the time of the event, to include masking and physical distancing as applicable. It is important to note that students were an integral part of this planning process.”

