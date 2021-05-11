 Skip to main content
Cumberland Valley High School - June 5
Cumberland Valley High School - June 5

CVHS Graduation

"Be the Change" is the message on Florence Zhao's cap at the Cumberland Valley graduation June 3, 2018.

Cumberland Valley School District has scheduled an outdoor graduation at its football stadium for June 5.

“In the past, graduation was held at the Giant Center in Hershey, which allowed us to not have to place a cap on attendance,” Panzer said. “We do anticipate that limits will be in place this year.”

For now, the plan is to host one ceremony for the entire Class of 2021, Panzer said. However, the district will reevaluate its options should parameters change regarding size limits on gatherings, she said.

