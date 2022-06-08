Cumberland County shows improvements in most tracking categories

Cumberland County showed decreases in most COVID-19 data tracking categories in the state Department of Health's weekly update Wednesday as Pennsylvania had 10 counties fall from the high or medium categories for community spread to the low level.

The county showed decreases for the second straight week in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people, while its seven-day average for case counts also decreased in the latest weekly update. The Health Department did not update its weekly hospitalization numbers in its open data.

The county reported one death in the seven-day period and now has 13 deaths in the past four weeks.

The Health Department switched from daily data updates to weekly updates in May, using Wednesdays as its data release day. The Sentinel will follow suit with weekly COVID-19 reports on Wednesdays.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 40 counties in the state in the medium or high level for COVID case counts as of June 2 (down from 52 counties on May 26 — there were 40 counties on May 19, 21 counties on May 12 and 11 counties on May 5). Cumberland County remains in the low level of spread category.

CDC updates its community data every Thursday afternoon. Pennsylvania now has 23 counties in the state in the high category and 17 counties in the medium category.

County data

Cumberland County's percent positivity decreased to 18.2% for the week of June 1-7, down from 20.7% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 17.1% two weeks ago and 15.3% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 116.8, down from 130.6 the previous week, 107.4 two weeks ago and 82.1 from three weeks ago.

The Health Department reported 48 cases for Cumberland County Wednesday and 377 cases in the past seven days, 27 fewer cases than the previous week. The seven-day average for cases in the county sits at 53.9, down from 62.4 on June 1.

There were 12 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update, a decrease of 11 since June 1. There are no adults in intensive care and none on a ventilator. Sixteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 115 currently staffed across the county, and 17 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations decreased by three for the week at 11 total patients Wednesday, with three of its 34 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and two on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by four this week to 42 patients Wednesday, with 31 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are five adults in the ICU and two on a ventilator.

Vaccine update (June 8)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 71.1% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 75.1% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 78.6% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 43.3% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (June 8)

For the second straight week, Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Wednesday.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 17.9% for the week of June 1-7, down from 18.4% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 20.7% two weeks ago and 17.1% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 103.4, down from 119.6 the previous week, 130.6 two weeks ago and 107.4 from three weeks ago.

Cumberland County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate (seventh highest in the state), while Adams County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 146.6.

Monroe County tops the state in percent positivity at 20.9%. Montour County tops the state in incidence rate at 203.0.

