 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cumberland County Legion Baseball standings through June 29
0 Comments
agate
Legion Baseball

Cumberland County Legion Baseball standings through June 29

  • 0

Cumberland County American Legion Baseball Standings

through games played June 29

Team;Record

Dillsburg;8-1

Hampden;5-0

New Cumberland;5-1

Mechanicsburg;6-3

Red Land;4-1

Newville;3-6

Enola;1-5

Mount Holly;2-8

Duncannon;0-8

Note: Top four teams qualify for county tournament.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News