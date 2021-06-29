agate Legion Baseball Cumberland County Legion Baseball standings through June 29 Jun 29, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cumberland County American Legion Baseball Standingsthrough games played June 29Team;RecordDillsburg;8-1Hampden;5-0New Cumberland;5-1Mechanicsburg;6-3Red Land;4-1Newville;3-6Enola;1-5Mount Holly;2-8 Duncannon;0-8Note: Top four teams qualify for county tournament. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Standing Baseball Sport Team American Legion Cumberland County Tournament Game Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Baseball Legion Baseball: Mechanicsburg to host PA Region 4 tournament Updated 1 hr ago The Pennsylvania American Legion’s Region 4 baseball tournament is scheduled to return to Cumberland County for the first time in more than 30 years.