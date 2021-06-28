 Skip to main content
Cumberland County Legion Baseball standings through June 28
agate
Legion Baseball

Cumberland County Standings

Team;Record

Dillsburg;7-1

Hampden;5-0

Mechanicsburg;5-3

New Cumberland;4-1

Red Land;3-1

Newville;3-5

Enola;1-5

Mount Holly;2-7

Duncannon;0-7

Note: Top four teams qualify for league tournament.

