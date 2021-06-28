agate Legion Baseball Cumberland County Legion Baseball standings through June 28 Jun 28, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cumberland County StandingsTeam;RecordDillsburg;7-1Hampden;5-0Mechanicsburg;5-3New Cumberland;4-1Red Land;3-1Newville;3-5Enola;1-5Mount Holly;2-7Duncannon;0-7Note: Top four teams qualify for league tournament. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Standing Team Cumberland County Sport Baseball Tournament Legion Record Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story +9 Baseball Legion baseball: Cumberland County league heats up, heads into regular season's second half Updated 17 min ago Dillsburg and Hampden occupy the top of the Cumberland County Legion standings at the midpoint of the regular season.