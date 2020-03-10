You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cumberland County flags to fly at half-staff for fallen firefighter Jerome Guise
spotlight

Cumberland County flags to fly at half-staff for fallen firefighter Jerome Guise

Jerome Guise

Jerome Guise

 Provided by Citizen's Fire Company

Cumberland County Commissioners ordered all county flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday over all county facilities and grounds in respect and memory of firefighter Jerome Guise of Citizen’s Fire Company No.1 of Mt. Holly Springs.

Guise died Monday while fighting a house fire in the 1500 block of Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township, where resident Jessica Diehl also died in the Monday morning fire.

Guise was a 17-year veteran of the department. He is survived by his three young children, his mother, father and sister.

The Cumberland County flag shall be lowered until sunset March 23, 2020.

Firefighter, resident killed in Monroe Township house fire Monday
Death of Citizen's Fire Company firefighter sparks cancellations, tributes across Cumberland County

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Barry Beam Sherman
Obituaries

Barry Beam Sherman

Barry Beam Sherman, age 73, of Carlisle, passed away March 2, 2020 at home. Born October 23, 1946 in Carlisle, son of the late Charles Albert …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News