Cumberland County flags to fly at half-staff for fallen firefighter Jerome Guise

Cumberland County Commissioners ordered all county flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday over all county facilities and grounds in respect and memory of firefighter Jerome Guise of Citizen’s Fire Company No.1 of Mt. Holly Springs.

Guise died Monday while fighting a house fire in the 1500 block of Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township, where resident Jessica Diehl also died in the Monday morning fire.

Guise was a 17-year veteran of the department. He is survived by his three young children, his mother, father and sister.

The Cumberland County flag shall be lowered until sunset March 23, 2020.

