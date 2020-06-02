Cumberland County changes 8 polling place locations due to COVID-19

In addition to changing some of the locations for the primary, the county said it will also abide by guidelines from the state Department of Health and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure the safety of voters and poll workers. County staff and volunteers will wipe down all voting machines and common areas, as well as provide hand sanitizer for voters.

The county will also enforce social distancing and it is recommending that all voters wear masks while at the polling places.

Though the deadline to register to vote and apply for mail-in ballots in the primary has passed, mail-in ballots themselves must be returned to the Bureau of Elections by Tuesday, June 2 at 8 p.m.

For more information, residents can contact the bureau at 717-240-6385 or visit the county website at www.ccpa.net.