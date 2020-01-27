CPIHL standings, schedule and results for Jan. 27
CPIHL

CPIHL standings, schedule and results for Jan. 27

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Jan. 27 series

Bears Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

Palmyra;15-1-0-1;31

Central Dauphin;12-4-1;25

Hershey;11-2-1-2;25

Lower Dauphin;11-5;22

Manheim Twp.;4-12;8

Cumberland Valley;2-13-0-1;5

Susquehanna Stampede;1-15;2

Viola Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

West Shore**;15-2;30

Twin Valley;14-1-0-1;29

Cedar Crest;13-4;26

Annville-Cleona;11-5;22

Hempfield;11-6;22

Warwick;10-5-2-1;23

Keystone Kraken*;8-7-1;17

Central York;8-8;16

Dallastown;7-9-1;15

Elizabethtown;6-9-1-1;14

Penn Manor;6-10;12

Susquehannock;3-11-1-1;8

Palmyra;1-15;2

Manheim Central;0-16-0-1;1

*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity

**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff

Friday, Jan. 24

Palmyra 11, Manheim Central 1

Sunday, Jan. 26

Warwick 8, Hempfield 7

Monday, Jan. 27

Keystone Kraken at Susquehannock, at York Ice Arena, 6:15

Susquehanna Stampede at Cumberland Valley, at Twin Ponds, 7

Manheim Twp. at Central Dauphin, at Twin Ponds, 7:45

Twin Valley at Central York, at York Ice Arena, 8

West Shore at Annville-Cleona, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30

Dallastown at Elizabethtown, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30

Palmyra at Cedar Crest, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45

Tuesday, Jan. 28

No events scheduled.

