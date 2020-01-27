CPIHL standings, schedule and results for Jan. 27

Bears Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
Palmyra;15-1-0-1;31
Central Dauphin;12-4-1;25
Hershey;11-2-1-2;25
Lower Dauphin;11-5;22
Manheim Twp.;4-12;8
Cumberland Valley;2-13-0-1;5
Susquehanna Stampede;1-15;2
Viola Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
West Shore**;15-2;30
Twin Valley;14-1-0-1;29
Cedar Crest;13-4;26
Annville-Cleona;11-5;22
Hempfield;11-6;22
Warwick;10-5-2-1;23
Keystone Kraken*;8-7-1;17
Central York;8-8;16
Dallastown;7-9-1;15
Elizabethtown;6-9-1-1;14
Penn Manor;6-10;12
Susquehannock;3-11-1-1;8
Palmyra;1-15;2
Manheim Central;0-16-0-1;1
*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity
**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff
Friday, Jan. 24
Palmyra 11, Manheim Central 1
Sunday, Jan. 26
Warwick 8, Hempfield 7
Monday, Jan. 27
Keystone Kraken at Susquehannock, at York Ice Arena, 6:15
Susquehanna Stampede at Cumberland Valley, at Twin Ponds, 7
Manheim Twp. at Central Dauphin, at Twin Ponds, 7:45
Twin Valley at Central York, at York Ice Arena, 8
West Shore at Annville-Cleona, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30
Dallastown at Elizabethtown, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30
Palmyra at Cedar Crest, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45
Tuesday, Jan. 28
No events scheduled.