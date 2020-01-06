Bears Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
Palmyra;10-1-0-1;21
Central Dauphin;10-3-1;21
Hershey;8-1-1-2;19
Lower Dauphin;9-4;18
Manheim Twp.;3-9;6
Cumberland Valley;2-9;4
Susquehanna Stampede;0-12;0
Viola Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
West Shore**;12-1;24
Twin Valley;10-1-0-1;21
Cedar Crest;10-3;20
Warwick;7-2-2-1;17
Annville-Cleona;8-4;16
Keystone Kraken*;7-4-1;15
Hempfield;7-5;14
Dallastown;6-6-1;13
Central York;5-7;10
Penn Manor;5-7;10
Elizabethtown;4-7-1;9
Susquehannock;2-8-1-1;6
Palmyra;0-12;0
Manheim Central;0-13;0
*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity
**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff
Monday, Jan. 6
Hempfield at Keystone Kraken, at Twin Ponds, 7:45
Manheim Central at Susquehannock, at York Ice Arena, 8
Twin Valley at Annville-Cleona, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30
Dallastown at Cedar Crest, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30
Tuesday, Jan. 7
No events scheduled.