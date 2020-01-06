Bears Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

Palmyra;10-1-0-1;21

Central Dauphin;10-3-1;21

Hershey;8-1-1-2;19

Lower Dauphin;9-4;18

Manheim Twp.;3-9;6

Cumberland Valley;2-9;4

Susquehanna Stampede;0-12;0

Viola Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

West Shore**;12-1;24

Twin Valley;10-1-0-1;21

Cedar Crest;10-3;20

Warwick;7-2-2-1;17

Annville-Cleona;8-4;16

Keystone Kraken*;7-4-1;15

Hempfield;7-5;14

Dallastown;6-6-1;13

Central York;5-7;10

Penn Manor;5-7;10

Elizabethtown;4-7-1;9

Susquehannock;2-8-1-1;6

Palmyra;0-12;0

Manheim Central;0-13;0

*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity

**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff

Monday, Jan. 6

Hempfield at Keystone Kraken, at Twin Ponds, 7:45

Manheim Central at Susquehannock, at York Ice Arena, 8

Twin Valley at Annville-Cleona, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30

Dallastown at Cedar Crest, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30

Tuesday, Jan. 7

No events scheduled.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0