CPIHL standings, schedule and results for Jan. 30

Bears Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

Palmyra;15-1-0-1;31

Central Dauphin;13-4-1;27

Hershey;12-2-1-2;27

Lower Dauphin;11-6;22

Manheim Twp.;4-13;8

Cumberland Valley;3-13-0-1;7

Susquehanna Stampede;1-16;2

Viola Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

West Shore**;16-2;32

Twin Valley;14-2-0-1;29

Cedar Crest;14-4;28

Warwick;10-5-2-1;23

Annville-Cleona;11-6;22

Hempfield;11-6;22

Keystone Kraken*;9-7-1;18

Central York;9-8;18

Dallastown;8-9-1;17

Penn Manor;7-10;14

Elizabethtown;6-10-1-1;14

Susquehannock;3-12-1-1;8

Palmyra;1-17;2

Manheim Central;0-16-0-1;1

*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity

**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff

Thursday, Jan. 30

No events scheduled.

Friday, Jan. 31

Hershey at Palmyra, at Klick Lewis Arena, 6:45

Cumberland Valley at Manheim Twp., at Lancaster Ice Rink, 7:15

Penn Manor at Central York, at York Ice Arena, 7:15

Twin Valley at Keystone Kraken, at Twin Ponds, 8:15

Annville-Cleona at Hempfield, at Regency Ice Rink, 8:20

Susquehannock at Manheim Central, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30

Susquehanna Stampede at Lower Dauphin, at Twin Ponds, 8:30

