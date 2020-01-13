Bears Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

Palmyra;13-1-0-1;27

Central Dauphin;11-3-1;23

Hershey;8-2-1-2;19

Lower Dauphin;9-4;18

Manheim Twp.;4-9;8

Cumberland Valley;2-10-0-1;5

Susquehanna Stampede;0-14;0

Viola Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

West Shore**;14-1;28

Twin Valley;13-1-0-1;27

Cedar Crest;11-4;22

Warwick;8-3-2-1;19

Hempfield;9-5;18

Annville-Cleona;8-5;16

Keystone Kraken*;7-6-1;15

Dallastown;7-7-1;15

Central York;6-7;12

Elizabethtown;5-8-1;11

Penn Manor;5-9;10

Susquehannock;3-9-1-1;8

Manheim Central;0-14-0-1;1

Palmyra;0-13;0

*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity

**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff

Monday, Jan. 13

Hempfield 6, Susquehannock 3

Twin Valley 5, Elizabethtown 2

West Shore 6, Penn Manor 1

Palmyra 9, Susquehanna Stampede 0

Central York at Dallastown, at York Ice Arena, 8 (late)

Manheim Twp. at Hershey, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 (late)

Annville-Cleona at Palmyra, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45 (late)

Tuesday, Jan. 14

No events scheduled.

