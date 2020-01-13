Bears Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
Palmyra;13-1-0-1;27
Central Dauphin;11-3-1;23
Hershey;8-2-1-2;19
Lower Dauphin;9-4;18
Manheim Twp.;4-9;8
Cumberland Valley;2-10-0-1;5
Susquehanna Stampede;0-14;0
Viola Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
West Shore**;14-1;28
Twin Valley;13-1-0-1;27
Cedar Crest;11-4;22
Warwick;8-3-2-1;19
Hempfield;9-5;18
Annville-Cleona;8-5;16
Keystone Kraken*;7-6-1;15
Dallastown;7-7-1;15
Central York;6-7;12
Elizabethtown;5-8-1;11
Penn Manor;5-9;10
Susquehannock;3-9-1-1;8
Manheim Central;0-14-0-1;1
Palmyra;0-13;0
*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity
**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff
Monday, Jan. 13
Hempfield 6, Susquehannock 3
Twin Valley 5, Elizabethtown 2
West Shore 6, Penn Manor 1
Palmyra 9, Susquehanna Stampede 0
Central York at Dallastown, at York Ice Arena, 8 (late)
Manheim Twp. at Hershey, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 (late)
Annville-Cleona at Palmyra, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45 (late)
Tuesday, Jan. 14
No events scheduled.