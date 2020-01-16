CPIHL standings, schedule and results for Jan. 16

Bears Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
Palmyra;13-1-0-1;27
Central Dauphin;12-3-1;25
Hershey;9-2-1-2;21
Lower Dauphin;9-4;18
Manheim Twp.;4-10;8
Cumberland Valley;2-11-0-1;5
Susquehanna Stampede;0-14;0
Viola Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
West Shore**;14-1;28
Twin Valley;13-1-0-1;27
Cedar Crest;12-4;24
Annville-Cleona;10-5;20
Warwick;8-3-2-1;19
Hempfield;9-5;18
Keystone Kraken*;7-6-1;15
Dallastown;7-8-1;15
Central York;7-8;14
Elizabethtown;5-8-1;11
Penn Manor;5-9;10
Susquehannock;3-10-1-1;8
Manheim Central;0-14-0-1;1
Palmyra;0-14;0
*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity
**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff
Thursday, Jan. 16
No events scheduled.
Friday, Jan. 17
Lower Dauphin at Manheim Twp., at Lancaster Ice Rink, 7:15
Palmyra at Warwick, at Regency Ice Rink, 8:20
Cumberland Valley at Hershey, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30
Elizabethtown at Manheim Central, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30
Keystone Kraken at Hempfield, at Lancaster Ice Rink, 9