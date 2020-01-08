Bears Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

Palmyra;11-1-0-1;23

Central Dauphin;10-3-1;21

Hershey;8-1-1-2;19

Lower Dauphin;9-4;18

Manheim Twp.;3-9;6

Cumberland Valley;2-10;4

Susquehanna Stampede;0-12;0

Viola Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

West Shore**;12-1;24

Twin Valley;11-1-0-1;23

Cedar Crest;11-3;22

Warwick;7-2-2-1;17

Annville-Cleona;8-5;16

Hempfield;8-5;16

Keystone Kraken*;7-5-1;15

Dallastown;6-7-1;13

Central York;5-7;10

Penn Manor;5-7;10

Elizabethtown;4-7-1;9

Susquehannock;3-8-1-1;8

Manheim Central;0-13-0-1;1

Palmyra;0-12;0

*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity

**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Palmyra 3, Cumberland Valley 2

Warwick at Elizabethtown, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45 (late)

Thursday, Jan. 9

No events scheduled.

PALMYRA 3, CUMBERLAND VALLEY 2

Palmyra;1;1;1;—;3

Cumberland Valley;1;1;0;—;2

First Period

P — Gavin Sheesley (Andrew Cleck, Johnny Eldridge), 3:12

CV — Benjamin Osborne (Nicholas White), 14:55

Second Period

P — Gabriel Page (Bryere Fulk), 3:16

CV — Kieran Schneider (Evan Benedict, Mason Tiday), 4:59

Third Period

P — Kyle Ziemba (Cleck), 1:11

Saves: P (Jackson Bell 19); CV (Nicholas White 25).

Shots: P 28; CV 21.

