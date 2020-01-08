Bears Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
Palmyra;11-1-0-1;23
Central Dauphin;10-3-1;21
Hershey;8-1-1-2;19
Lower Dauphin;9-4;18
Manheim Twp.;3-9;6
Cumberland Valley;2-10;4
Susquehanna Stampede;0-12;0
Viola Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
West Shore**;12-1;24
Twin Valley;11-1-0-1;23
Cedar Crest;11-3;22
Warwick;7-2-2-1;17
Annville-Cleona;8-5;16
Hempfield;8-5;16
Keystone Kraken*;7-5-1;15
Dallastown;6-7-1;13
Central York;5-7;10
Penn Manor;5-7;10
Elizabethtown;4-7-1;9
Susquehannock;3-8-1-1;8
Manheim Central;0-13-0-1;1
Palmyra;0-12;0
*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity
**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Palmyra 3, Cumberland Valley 2
Warwick at Elizabethtown, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45 (late)
Thursday, Jan. 9
No events scheduled.
PALMYRA 3, CUMBERLAND VALLEY 2
Palmyra;1;1;1;—;3
Cumberland Valley;1;1;0;—;2
First Period
P — Gavin Sheesley (Andrew Cleck, Johnny Eldridge), 3:12
CV — Benjamin Osborne (Nicholas White), 14:55
Second Period
P — Gabriel Page (Bryere Fulk), 3:16
CV — Kieran Schneider (Evan Benedict, Mason Tiday), 4:59
Third Period
P — Kyle Ziemba (Cleck), 1:11
Saves: P (Jackson Bell 19); CV (Nicholas White 25).
Shots: P 28; CV 21.