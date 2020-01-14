Bears Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

Palmyra;13-1-0-1;27

Central Dauphin;11-3-1;23

Hershey;9-2-1-2;21

Lower Dauphin;9-4;18

Manheim Twp.;4-10;8

Cumberland Valley;2-10-0-1;5

Susquehanna Stampede;0-14;0

Viola Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

West Shore**;14-1;28

Twin Valley;13-1-0-1;27

Cedar Crest;11-4;22

Warwick;8-3-2-1;19

Annville-Cleona;9-5;18

Hempfield;9-5;18

Keystone Kraken*;7-6-1;15

Dallastown;7-8-1;15

Central York;7-7;14

Elizabethtown;5-8-1;11

Penn Manor;5-9;10

Susquehannock;3-9-1-1;8

Manheim Central;0-14-0-1;1

Palmyra;0-14;0

*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity

**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff

Monday, Jan. 13

Central York 2, Dallastown 1

Hershey 5, Manheim Twp. 4

Annville-Cleona 12, Palmyra 4 

Tuesday, Jan. 14

No events scheduled.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, at Twin Ponds, 8:20

Cedar Crest at Central York, at York Ice Arena, 8:30

Susquehannock at Annville-Cleona, at Klick Lewis Arena, 9

