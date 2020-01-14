Bears Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
Palmyra;13-1-0-1;27
Central Dauphin;11-3-1;23
Hershey;9-2-1-2;21
Lower Dauphin;9-4;18
Manheim Twp.;4-10;8
Cumberland Valley;2-10-0-1;5
Susquehanna Stampede;0-14;0
Viola Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
West Shore**;14-1;28
Twin Valley;13-1-0-1;27
Cedar Crest;11-4;22
Warwick;8-3-2-1;19
Annville-Cleona;9-5;18
Hempfield;9-5;18
Keystone Kraken*;7-6-1;15
Dallastown;7-8-1;15
Central York;7-7;14
Elizabethtown;5-8-1;11
Penn Manor;5-9;10
Susquehannock;3-9-1-1;8
Manheim Central;0-14-0-1;1
Palmyra;0-14;0
*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity
**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff
Monday, Jan. 13
Central York 2, Dallastown 1
Hershey 5, Manheim Twp. 4
Annville-Cleona 12, Palmyra 4
Tuesday, Jan. 14
No events scheduled.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, at Twin Ponds, 8:20
Cedar Crest at Central York, at York Ice Arena, 8:30
Susquehannock at Annville-Cleona, at Klick Lewis Arena, 9