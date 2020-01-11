Bears Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

Palmyra;12-1-0-1;25

Central Dauphin;11-3-1;23

Hershey;8-2-1-2;19

Lower Dauphin;9-4;18

Manheim Twp.;4-9;8

Cumberland Valley;2-10-0-1;5

Susquehanna Stampede;0-13;0

Viola Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

West Shore**;13-1;26

Twin Valley;12-1-0-1;25

Cedar Crest;11-4;22

Warwick;8-3-2-1;19

Annville-Cleona;8-5;16

Hempfield;8-5;16

Keystone Kraken*;7-6-1;15

Dallastown;7-7-1;15

Central York;6-7;12

Elizabethtown;5-7-1;11

Penn Manor;5-8;10

Susquehannock;3-8-1-1;8

Manheim Central;0-14-0-1;1

Palmyra;0-13;0

*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity

**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff

Friday, Jan. 10

Twin Valley 6, Palmyra 1

Central York 6, Penn Manor 2

Palmyra 5, Hershey 4

Warwick 6, Cedar Crest 3

Saturday, Jan. 11

No events scheduled.

Monday, Jan. 13

Hempfield at Susquehannock, at York Ice Arena, 6:15

Elizabethtown at Twin Valley, at Body Zone, 6:45

Penn Manor at West Shore, at Twin Ponds, 7

Palmyra at Susquehanna Stampede, at Twin Ponds, 7:45

Central York at Dallastown, at York Ice Arena, 8

Manheim Twp. at Hershey, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30

Annville-Cleona at Palmyra, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0