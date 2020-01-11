Bears Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
Palmyra;12-1-0-1;25
Central Dauphin;11-3-1;23
Hershey;8-2-1-2;19
Lower Dauphin;9-4;18
Manheim Twp.;4-9;8
Cumberland Valley;2-10-0-1;5
Susquehanna Stampede;0-13;0
Viola Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
West Shore**;13-1;26
Twin Valley;12-1-0-1;25
Cedar Crest;11-4;22
Warwick;8-3-2-1;19
Annville-Cleona;8-5;16
Hempfield;8-5;16
Keystone Kraken*;7-6-1;15
Dallastown;7-7-1;15
Central York;6-7;12
Elizabethtown;5-7-1;11
Penn Manor;5-8;10
Susquehannock;3-8-1-1;8
Manheim Central;0-14-0-1;1
Palmyra;0-13;0
*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity
**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff
Friday, Jan. 10
Twin Valley 6, Palmyra 1
Central York 6, Penn Manor 2
Palmyra 5, Hershey 4
Warwick 6, Cedar Crest 3
Saturday, Jan. 11
No events scheduled.
Monday, Jan. 13
Hempfield at Susquehannock, at York Ice Arena, 6:15
Elizabethtown at Twin Valley, at Body Zone, 6:45
Penn Manor at West Shore, at Twin Ponds, 7
Palmyra at Susquehanna Stampede, at Twin Ponds, 7:45
Central York at Dallastown, at York Ice Arena, 8
Manheim Twp. at Hershey, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30
Annville-Cleona at Palmyra, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45