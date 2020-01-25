CPIHL standings, schedule and results for Jan. 25
CPIHL

CPIHL standings, schedule and results for Jan. 25

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Jan. 25-26 series

Bears Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

Palmyra;15-1-0-1;31

Central Dauphin;12-4-1;25

Hershey;11-2-1-2;25

Lower Dauphin;11-5;22

Manheim Twp.;4-12;8

Cumberland Valley;2-13-0-1;5

Susquehanna Stampede;1-15;2

Viola Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

West Shore**;15-2;30

Twin Valley;14-1-0-1;29

Cedar Crest;13-4;26

Annville-Cleona;11-5;22

Hempfield;11-5;22

Warwick;9-5-2-1;21

Keystone Kraken*;8-7-1;17

Central York;8-8;16

Dallastown;7-9-1;15

Elizabethtown;6-9-1-1;14

Penn Manor;6-10;12

Susquehannock;3-11-1-1;8

Manheim Central;0-15-0-1;1

Palmyra;0-15;0

*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity

**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff

Friday, Jan. 24

Palmyra at Manheim Central, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 (no report)

Sunday, Jan. 26

Warwick at Hempfield, at Lancaster Ice Rink, 8:15

Monday, Jan. 27

Keystone Kraken at Susquehannock, at York Ice Arena, 6:15

Susquehanna Stampede at Cumberland Valley, at Twin Ponds, 7

Manheim Twp. at Central Dauphin, at Twin Ponds, 7:45

Twin Valley at Central York, at York Ice Arena, 8

West Shore at Annville-Cleona, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30

Dallastown at Elizabethtown, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30

Palmyra at Cedar Crest, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45

