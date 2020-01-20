CPIHL standings, schedule and results for Jan. 20

Bears Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
Palmyra;13-1-0-1;27
Central Dauphin;12-3-1;25
Hershey;10-2-1-2;23
Lower Dauphin;10-4;20
Manheim Twp.;4-11;8
Cumberland Valley;2-12-0-1;5
Susquehanna Stampede;0-14;0
Viola Division
Team;Ovr.;Pts
West Shore**;14-1;28
Twin Valley;13-1-0-1;27
Cedar Crest;12-4;24
Warwick;9-4-2-1;21
Annville-Cleona;10-5;20
Hempfield;10-5;20
Keystone Kraken*;7-7-1;15
Dallastown;7-8-1;15
Central York;7-8;14
Elizabethtown;6-8-1;13
Penn Manor;6-9;12
Susquehannock;3-10-1-1;8
Manheim Central;0-15-0-1;1
Palmyra;0-15;0
*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity
**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff
Sunday, Jan. 19
Penn Manor 5, Warwick 3
Monday, Jan. 20
Hershey at Susquehanna Stampede, at Twin Ponds, 7
Palmyra at Lower Dauphin, at Twin Ponds, 7:45
West Shore at Cedar Crest, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30
Hempfield at Elizabethtown, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30
Tuesday, Jan. 21
No events scheduled.