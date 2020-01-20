CPIHL standings, schedule and results for Jan. 20
CPIHL

CPIHL standings, schedule and results for Jan. 20

Bears Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

Palmyra;13-1-0-1;27

Central Dauphin;12-3-1;25

Hershey;10-2-1-2;23

Lower Dauphin;10-4;20

Manheim Twp.;4-11;8

Cumberland Valley;2-12-0-1;5

Susquehanna Stampede;0-14;0

Viola Division

Team;Ovr.;Pts

West Shore**;14-1;28

Twin Valley;13-1-0-1;27

Cedar Crest;12-4;24

Warwick;9-4-2-1;21

Annville-Cleona;10-5;20

Hempfield;10-5;20

Keystone Kraken*;7-7-1;15

Dallastown;7-8-1;15

Central York;7-8;14

Elizabethtown;6-8-1;13

Penn Manor;6-9;12

Susquehannock;3-10-1-1;8

Manheim Central;0-15-0-1;1

Palmyra;0-15;0

*Constitutes players from Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Trinity

**Constitutes players from Red Land, Cedar Cliff

Sunday, Jan. 19

Penn Manor 5, Warwick 3

Monday, Jan. 20

Hershey at Susquehanna Stampede, at Twin Ponds, 7

Palmyra at Lower Dauphin, at Twin Ponds, 7:45

West Shore at Cedar Crest, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30

Hempfield at Elizabethtown, at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30

Tuesday, Jan. 21

No events scheduled.

